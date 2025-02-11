Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sporting CP Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Preview

After a tough 1-2 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund's new manager Niko Kovač is under pressure as his side faces a crucial Champions League showdown against Sporting CP in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sporting CP Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Preview


After a tough 1-2 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund’s new manager Niko Kovač is under pressure as his side faces a crucial Champions League showdown against Sporting CP in Lisbon on Tuesday. This match marks the first leg of a two-part series that will determine which team progresses to the Last 16.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Champions League & Domestic Form

Borussia Dortmund, having just missed out on securing an automatic spot in the Last 16 of the Champions League, will be looking to bounce back in Europe. They finished four places and 13 points ahead of Sporting in the group stages and will feel confident against a Sporting side struggling since Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United.

Sporting have not won a Champions League match since Amorim’s exit, but domestically, new manager Rui Borges has steadied the ship, keeping the team in first place in Liga Portugal. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s domestic form has been poor, sitting in 11th place in the Bundesliga and seven points adrift of fourth. Despite this, Dortmund’s form in the Champions League has been much more reliable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One stat in favor of Sporting is their impressive home form, where they are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund will welcome back deadline-day signing Carney Chukwuemeka, who has recovered from a knock. However, full-back Ramy Benebaini will miss out due to a muscle strain, opening the door for new signing Daniel Svensson to potentially make his Champions League debut. Felix Nmecha is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Sporting CP
Sporting will be without Morten Hjulmand due to suspension after accumulating three yellow cards. Pedro Goncalves, Joao Simoes, and Nuno Santos are also missing through injury. However, Matheus Reis and Ousmane Diomande, who were sent off in the last match against FC Porto, are available for the Champions League tie. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who started on the bench in the derby, is likely to start on Tuesday.

With both teams facing challenges, the match promises to be a tight contest. While Dortmund have been more consistent in the Champions League, Sporting’s home form and domestic leadership give them a strong chance. It wouldn’t be surprising if the game ends in a draw, leaving everything to play for in the second leg in Dortmund.

Read More : UEFA Champions League : PSG Face Brest In An All French Showdown

Filed under

Sporting CP Vs Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Beyond Pain: Inspiring Stories Of Resilience And Transformation

Beyond Pain: Inspiring Stories Of Resilience And Transformation

NCW Summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Others; Hearing On Feb 17

NCW Summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Others; Hearing On Feb 17

Is UK Following Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Workers? Indian Restaurants Among Key Targets

Is UK Following Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Workers? Indian Restaurants Among Key Targets

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Expresses Concern Over Decline In Worker Migration For Jobs

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Expresses Concern Over Decline In Worker Migration For Jobs

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso Challenges Gunther, Logan Paul Qualifies For Elimination Chamber & More Highlights

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso Challenges Gunther, Logan Paul Qualifies For Elimination Chamber & More...

Entertainment

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox