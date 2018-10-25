Sporting vs Arsenal Live streaming India Time: The Gunners will travel to Portugal to play Sporting CP in their third group match of the UEFA Europa League 2018-19 season. The match will begin at 10:25 pm India time on Thursday and live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The live stream of the clash will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Sporting vs Arsenal Live streaming India Time: Arsenal is in top form and Sporting will be wary of the threat that Unai Emery’s men pose when the Portuguese side host the rampant Gunners at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday. Both Arsenal and Sporting have won two group matches of UEFA Europa League 2018-19 season, and will be looking to secure their round of 16 contention with a clear-cut victory. Sporting is likely to field the strongest possible lineup to achieve a result while Emery is expected to rest a host of players keeping in mind the weekend Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Sporting CP has continued an estimable start to footballing life after overseeing a massive exodus of top-class players while Arsenal is on a 10-match winning streak. The most recent victims of the English giants were Leicester City who fell prey to majestic display by Mesut Ozil. However, Arsenal fans may not see their star player in the upcoming match since Emery is touted to rest several senior players to keep them fresh for the weekend fixture.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Sporting vs Arsenal match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the UEFA Europa League match between Sporting vs Arsenal?

The match will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade and it will commence on Thursday from 10:25 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Europa League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Sporting vs Arsenal will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Sporting vs Arsenal?

Sporting XI: Salin; Jefferson, Coates, Pinto, Gaspar; Petrovic, B. Fernandes, Acuna; Nani, Mane, Diaby

Arsenal XI: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Bellerin; Elneny, Guendouzi; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Welbeck; Aubameyang

