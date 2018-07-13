Indian athlete Hima Das has made India proud at IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship by winning the Gold leaving behind Romania's Andrea Miklos and Taylor Manson from the United States. Hima Das completed the 400m final race in just 51.46 seconds while Romania's Andrea Miklos completed it in 52.07 seconds and Taylor Manson finished in 52.28 seconds.

Making India proud, India athlete Hima Das has become the first India woman to claim the gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship. Hima Das left everybody behind in Women’s 400m final race which took place on the 3rd day of IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship. Hima Das completed the race in 51.46 seconds to rise at the top and claim Gold. Industry insiders say that she was pre-tournament favourite. Hima Das has scripted the history as she has also become the first woman who has won a medal for the first time in the competition. Prior to this, Indian javelin thrower Neerah Chopra had claimed gold when games were held in 2006 in Poland.

While Hima Das won the gold, completing her race in just 51.46 seconds, Romania’s Andrea Miklos took the second spot, completing the race in 52.07 seconds and Taylor Manson from the United States claimed the third spot, finishing her track in 52.28 seconds. Hina had also emerged at the top in semi-finals. Apart from Hima, another Indian athlete Jisna Matthew, also displayed satisfied performance by winning Heat 5 in 54.32 seconds, however, she lost the semi-finals when she finished the race in 53.86 seconds.

18-year-old Hima Das hails from Dhing village situated in Assam’s Nagaon district. Setting an inspiring example for future athletes aspiring to win gold for the country and making them and India proud, Hima Das was trained in her father’s farming fields at her native place. Her dedication and aspiration to perform at International games is a live example for everyone whose objective is to shine in sports industry and promote it for future generations.

