Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Delle Alli has failed to hit his top form this season with just 10 goals across competitions but has earned the trust of his manager. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is of a belief that Dele Alli is one of the best young talents currently in world football and despite him being critical of his players, he finds it tough to question Alli's integrity or skills.

The Premier League is currently home to some of the best young talents in world football with the likes of Leroy Sane, Marcus Rashford and Dele Alli all plying their trade in one of the most difficult professional football leagues. While all these youngsters are integral members of their respective clubs, Delle Alli has been a mainstay for Tottenham Hotspur and the English midfielder deservingly has the trust of his manager Mauricio Pochettino. For the Argentine manager, Alli is one of the best young players in the world and easily stands out among his age group.

Alli since breaking into the Tottenham team has been one of the consistent performers for the side and has with time improved his skills as a forward. However, the England international has not been on top of his game lately and has failed to live up to the expectations pinned on him. But for Pochettinho, Alli is one of those players that he can rarely criticise as he is up there in every way possible. He rarely gets himself injured and out, he is creative and scores goals. Comparing with other players, of his Pochettino asserted that there is no one close to the 21-year-old in Europe, not even the likes of Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford.

“When you compare him, Dele Alli, 21 years old, with all the players in the world, not only in Europe, in the world – I think he is the best. In his age. In his form. Assists and everything. But, and I don’t understand why, there is still that feeling [to criticise him]. For me, Dele Alli, for his age, is the best. That’s it,” said the Argentine, adding that, “If we [Spurs] are not happy with him, that is what is important for him – and we never criticise him.”

Manchester City’s German starlet Leroy Sane has been in lethal form for Pep Guardiola and is leading the race to claim the young player of the year award, but Pochettino believes ‘amazing’ Dele Alli is right up there and should not be criticised as much as he is currently. “Yes, in the world. Tell me one better than him, one 21-year-old, all that he achieves. Tell me one. Now. A current player. Maybe you can find similar. [But] Better than him? For me he is the best. He is my player, maybe I am not objective but, for me, he is amazing,” said the Spurs manager about the English midfielder who has scored 10 goals across competitions this season.

