Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has responded to Virgil Van Dijk claims that he dived intentionally during the game between Spurs and Liverpool to earn a penalty for his side. Spurs were given two penalties in the game, Kane missed the first one but netted the second to ensure the two teams shared points from Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has hit back at Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for accusing him of intentionally diving in Sunday’s 2-2 draw between their respective teams in the Premier League. A match which will be widely remembered for heroics from Mohamed Salah, who scored two fine goals to put his side into an advantage and some poor refereeing, did not end with some controversial remarks pouring in. Kane who scored an injury-time penalty to ensure the two teams shared points at Anfield had missed one before in the 87th minute before slotting home the final one in the 95th minute.

Spurs were awarded two penalties in the game, first one in the 87th minute when Loris Karius was booked for a challenge on Kane. Erik Lamela went down minutes after a Van Dijk foul. Kane took both the penalties for his side, he failed to score with the first one but netted in the second attempt to take his Premier League goal tally to a remarkable 100 and his season tally to a whopping 22. The Premier League top scorer, however, was criticised by Liverpool’s £75 million January recruit Van Dijk who opined that Kane intentionally dived to earn a penalty.

“I think the first penalty was offside and I think it is a dive,” Van Dijk said. “You see him (Kane) diving clearly and no-one is talking about that,” Van Dijk told reporters about the diving incident.

“There is a lot of discussion about whether it is offside, yes or no, but I think it was offside as well. The referee made his decision together with the linesman. It was good for us that it was saved,” he added.

Now Harry Kane has responded to Van Dijk’s accusations and said the decision to foul the centre-back for the tackle on Lamela was fair.

“Yeah. (Karius) has dived, he has got in the way and I’m a player, I’m not going to jump out of the way because it’s football,” Kane said of the first penalty incident.

“I’ve definitely felt contact and I’ve gone down. For Lamela’s one, I thought the linesman showed amazing character to give that because a lot happened for the first one about the linesman so to give that penalty was massive and it was a penalty,” he said about the second penalty.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions. Obviously getting the first penalty you are thinking ‘I’m going to score the winner’ and then miss it and then it goes down the other end. I’ve got the team down and get another one (penalty) and now I’ve got to step up again. I was delighted to score it and get my 100th goal and delighted to get something out of the game, which I thought we deserved,” he added.

Kane also talked about the missed penalty and said he wanted to score in the first go but after missing it he knew for sure that he will grab a goal if he gets a second chance.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions. Obviously getting the first penalty you are thinking ‘I’m going to score the winner’ and then miss it and then it goes down the other end. I’ve got the team down and get another one (penalty) and now I’ve got to step up again. I was delighted to score it and get my 100th goal and delighted to get something out of the game, which I thought we deserved,” said Kane. “The first one was essentially what I wanted to do, go down the middle,” he added.

“I have a routine, I went through it and the keeper just stood there and saved it. Sometimes that happens so as a striker you just have to deal with it and hope the next one will come soon. Thankfully it did and I was able to put the second one away,” he further elaborated.