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Home > Sports News > Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video

Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video

Former India pacer Sreesanth has reignited the IPL 2008 Slapgate controversy by publicly challenging Harbhajan Singh to a boxing fight, saying “Meet me in the ring” during a recent interview. The explosive comment has revived one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about feuds nearly 18 years after the infamous on-field incident, once again putting the two World Cup winners in the spotlight.

S Sreesanth challenged Harbhajan Singh for a boxing fight. Image Credit: X
S Sreesanth challenged Harbhajan Singh for a boxing fight. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:25 IST

Sreesanth vs Harbhajan Singh: Former Indian cricketers and World Cup winners Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh have not been on good terms for the last few months. It was in 2008 when the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) first controversy broke out with Harbhajan slapping the pacer. The two bowlers shared a dressing room and were part of the team that won the ODI World Cup in 2011. However, in the last few months, since the footage of the incident was shared by Lalit Modi, the relationship has soured between the two cricketers. Notably, Sreesanth has now challenged Harbhajan for a boxing fight in the ring. While appearing on a podcast, the former pacer questioned Bhajji and said if he has the guts then he will step in the ring. He then went on to question Gautam Gambhir’s role as the Indian cricket team’s coach as well. 

Sreesanth vs Harbhajan Singh set for a boxing fight?



The television displayed an old picture of Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh dressed in boxing attire when the former Indian pacer recently appeared on a Lallantop show. Upon being questioned about his feelings on the image, Sreesanth took the chance to poke fun at Harbhajan by saying that he was willing to settle their differences in a boxing match.

While challenging Harbhajan to a boxing fight, Sreesanth said, “This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves… This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don’t know what you are doing. Let’s see. This is an open challenge.”

Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh to engage in a bare-knuckle fight?

Sreesanth talked about how he is part of the Bare Knuckle Fight League. “I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor’s video; one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji,” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir, calls for MS Dhoni’s comeback as mentor

S Sreesanth, former Indian fast bowler, not only slammed current Indian national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir but also suggested that the team should get a mentor like MS Dhoni, in his opinion. Sreesanth is of the view that, a mentor rather than a traditional head coach will be more suitable for the team’s structure. Speaking on Lallantop, Sreesanth explained why India had been experiencing difficulties in Test cricket lately. India lost the home series against South Africa in 2025 and New Zealand in 2024. In his response, Sreesanth said that both losses happened when Gambhir was the coach, and besides that, he does not agree with Gambhir’s way of coaching.

While going after Gambhir, Sreesanth criticised his attitude and said, “Change the coach, friend. India needs a mentor, not a coach. You have to be a brother first. You can’t just laugh when you win and get angry when you lose. You’ve done well for the country, that’s great. That doesn’t mean others aren’t trying. Have a mentor over a coach.”

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Will Play For 3-4 More Years’: RCB CEO Makes Huge Statement on Former Skipper’s IPL Future

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Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video
Tags: boxing challengegautam gambhirharbhajan singhIndia Cricket TeamIPL 2008 controversyIPL Slapgatems dhoniSreesanthSreesanth vs Harbhajan

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Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video
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Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video
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