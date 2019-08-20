S Sreesanth on life ban revocation: S Sreesanth has responded on the revocation of the life ban imposed on him. The former Indian pacer has said that he had a dream of taking 100 Test wickets before finishing his career.

S Sreesanth on life ban revocation: Indian pacer S Sreesanth’s life ban in the case of spot-fixing has been reduced to seven years by the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain on August 20, Tuesday, 2019. Sreesanth was banned for life along with Rajasthan Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after being indulged in an Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal which came as a shock for the whole nation and Indian cricket in 2013. Sreesanth who was banned in 2013 will now be allowed to play cricket from September 2020 as he has already served six years of his ban.

The Supreme Court has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked the Ombudsman of BCCI to review Sreesanth’s tenure of punishment earlier this year. In his order, DK Jain observed that the 36-year-old former cricketer has served his punishment for a long tenure and should get a chance to prove himself and play cricket again on a professional level. Reacting to the final verdict, the Indian pacer expressed his joy while stating that he still has an aim to make a comeback in a Test match for the Indian cricket team and he wants to finish his career in cricket with 100 Test wickets in his name.

Sreesanth said he is extremely delighted to hear the final verdict of the court. He thanked all his well-wishers who prayed for him as the prayers have been answered. He said that he is 36 now and will be 37 years old next year and he has 87 Test wickets till now in his name and he has a dream to finish his career with 100 test wickets. He concluded his statement that he is confident that he can make a comeback and regain his place in Team India and he always wanted to play under Virat Kohli.

