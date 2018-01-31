Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has approached Supreme Court of India challenging BCCI's life ban imposed on him. In the plea, the Kerala pacer has said that BCCI's decision was within the purview of a judicial review as he has the right to live with dignity and reputation. He is also expected to ask the SC to unveil the names of 13 people indicted by Mukul Mudgal committee on charges of corruption.

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has moved to Supreme Court of India challenging Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s life ban imposed on him. The case will be heard by the apex court on February 5. Earlier, in a big set back to the cricketer, Kerala High Court in an order had directed him to stay away from all activity related to the game of cricket. Sreesanth has challenged the HC’s decision on the grounds that a Single Judge Bench had lifted the ban on him. However, the Division Bench had subsequently erred and ruled that BCCI’s decision of imposing a ban on him could not be reviewed.

He has further added in his plea that as a sportsman he has the fundamental right to live with dignity and reputation and BCCI’s decision was certainly under the purview of judicial review. The pacer was handed life ban by the Indian board for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal while being a part of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Sreesanth was acquitted of fixing charges by a special Delhi court following which he had approached the board asking it to lift the ban, but the board refused to comply with his request. Following board’s refusal, he had approached the Kerala HC.

According to sources, the Kerala cricketer is also expected to ask the SC to unveil the names of 13 people indicted by Mukul Mudgal committee on charges of corruption. The names were kept secret by the court after the report filed by the committee.