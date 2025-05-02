Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  Sreesanth Responds To KCA's 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, 'Not Aware'

Sreesanth Responds To KCA’s 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, ‘Not Aware’

According to KCA’s official statement released on Friday, Sreesanth allegedly claimed that Samson was deliberately sidelined from national selection to continue playing for Kerala in domestic tournaments.

Sreesanth Responds To KCA’s 3-Year Ban Over Sanju Samson Remark, ‘Not Aware’

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has responded to reports of a three-year suspension handed to him by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), stating that he is "not aware" of the matter.


Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has responded to reports of a three-year suspension handed to him by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), stating that he is “not aware” of the matter. The suspension, announced by the KCA following its annual general body meeting in Kochi on April 30, stems from alleged derogatory remarks made by Sreesanth regarding wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s omission from the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

According to KCA’s official statement released on Friday, Sreesanth allegedly claimed that Samson was deliberately sidelined from national selection to continue playing for Kerala in domestic tournaments. The KCA deemed these allegations false and damaging to the association’s reputation, leading to disciplinary action.

When contacted by IANS for a response, Sreesanth remained tight-lipped. “I’m not aware of it,” he said. However, sources close to the former fast bowler suggest that he is awaiting official communication from the KCA and is exploring legal options to challenge the decision.

Not Sreesanth’s First Controversy

Sreesanth, who retired from all forms of cricket in March 2023, has a history of controversies. In 2023, he was served a legal notice by the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Commissioner after a public outburst involving former cricketer and current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

His most infamous run-in with cricket authorities came during IPL 2013, when he was arrested over spot-fixing allegations while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Though Sreesanth maintained his innocence, he was handed a life ban by the BCCI, which was later reduced to a seven-year suspension by the Supreme Court. He returned to competitive cricket in 2021, representing Kerala in domestic tournaments before hanging up his boots.

Awaiting Official Notice

As of now, Sreesanth has not received any formal communication from the KCA regarding the suspension. If the suspension is upheld, it would prevent him from engaging in any activities or roles under the state cricket body until 2028.

The cricketing fraternity in Kerala is closely watching how this situation unfolds, especially given the sensitive nature of the allegations involving Sanju Samson, who remains one of the most promising talents from the state.

Kerala Cricket Association sreesanth suspension

