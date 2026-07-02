Sreesanth Returns to Kerala Cricket League as KCA Revokes Ban | State Board Issues Final Warning After Apology From Former Team India Pacer

S Sreesanth Controversy: The Kerala Cricket Association voted on Wednesday to lift former India fast bowler Sreesanth’s three-year ban, allowing him to rejoin the Kerala Cricket League and cricket administration. The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner’s contentious remarks against the KCA led to the imposition of the suspension only last year.

At the state association’s most recent special general body meeting in Kerala, KCA officials unanimously voted to overturn Sreesanth’s ban. The former Indian cricketer made this decision following the publishing of an official statement in which he apologized unconditionally and expressed regret for the public outburst that occurred last year.

KCA revokes ban on Sreesanth

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to revoke the three-year ban imposed on former India cricketer S Sreesanth. Sreesanth was earlier suspended for three years over remarks made through visual and social media that the KCA said had brought disrepute to the association. He had challenged the disciplinary action before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, but the petition was dismissed. Subsequently, Sreesanth submitted an official unconditional apology expressing regret over his remarks against the Kerala Cricket Association.

The KCA’s Special General Body meeting, held on July 1, 2026, discussed his apology in detail. Considering that he had expressed unconditional regret, the meeting unanimously decided to revoke the ban. However, the association warned Sreesanth that any similar conduct in the future would invite strict disciplinary action. With the ban lifted, Sreesanth will be able to continue as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3. The KCA had imposed the ban ahead of the previous KCL season.

KCA issues warning to Sreesanth of future actions

The former fast bowler received a clear warning from the KCA that any more disciplinary violations or repeated infractions would result in even heavier punishments, despite some tolerance. One of the KCA officials said, “It was unanimously decided in the meeting to lift the ban. At the same time, the KCA warned Sreesanth that strict disciplinary action will be taken if he repeats such actions in the future.”

S Sreesanth for India

Former India pacer Sreesanth represented the country across all three international formats, playing 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. In Tests, he claimed 87 wickets at an average of 37.59, with best figures of 5/40 in an innings and 8/99 in a match, including four four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, he picked up 75 wickets at an average of 33.44, with career-best figures of 6/55, while in T20Is he took seven wickets in 10 matches. In domestic cricket, Sreesanth featured in 74 first-class matches, taking 213 wickets with best figures of 5/40, alongside 124 wickets in 92 List A matches and 54 wickets in 65 T20 games, underlining his consistency across formats.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7