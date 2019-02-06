It is Sreesanth's birthday and he will turn 36 years old. He had one of the most controversial careers as a cricketer. From having a face-off with the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar to being banned for life on charges of match-fixing, controversies always were a part of his life. on his birthday, let's have a look on the controversies in which the Indian faced paced bowler was tangled in.

The very first controversy in which he got involved was daring the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar in the Challenger Trophy match in Mohali in the year 2005. Sreesanth took Sachin’s wicket and broke into celebrations.

On India’s tour of South Africa in 2006, Sreesanth was fined 30% of his match fees for aggressively insulting Hashim Amla after dismissing him. After this in 2007, during the England tour of India, he was fined 50% of his match fee after striking his shoulder into Michael Vaughan who was opposition’s skipper. While bowling in the same match, he delivered a beamer to Kevin Pietersen which triggered many people to raise a question on his aggressive style.

In the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Sreesanth was slapped by Harbhajan Singh after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. For his behaviour, Harbhajan was banned from the rest of the tournament and a fine was also imposed on him while Sreesanth also got a warning.

In the 6th edition of Indian Premier League in 2013 Sreesanth was arrested in the charges of spot-fixing in the IPL tournament. This was the biggest controversy of his life as it spoiled his career. Board of Contro for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a life ban on him.

For now, he is the one of most recent celebrity sensation and he is active in the entertainment industry. recently he appeared in a Zee5 original show Cabaret along with Richa Chaddha.

