SRH Shares Heartfelt Note For Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander After Greece Wedding

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Sunrisers Hyderabad have extended their best wishes to franchise owner Kavya Maran and popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander following their wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. The couple tied the knot in a lavish destination ceremony attended by family members and several prominent personalities.

The wedding has attracted considerable attention from cricket and entertainment fans, with pictures from the celebrations circulating on social media. Anirudh shared a special photograph with Kavya on Instagram, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined the celebrations with a congratulatory message for the newlyweds.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Special Message For Kavya Maran

SRH shared a photograph from the wedding ceremony on its official social media account and congratulated the couple as they began their married life.

“Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!” the franchise wrote.

The message received attention from fans, particularly because of Kavya’s association with the IPL franchise as its owner.

Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together! #KAVIYAandANIRUDH https://t.co/fCcowMqz49 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 11, 2026







Anirudh Ravichander Shares Wedding Picture With Kavya Maran

Anirudh also shared a glimpse of the special occasion through an Instagram post. Posting a picture with Kavya, the music composer expressed his happiness with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

For the wedding ceremony, Anirudh wore an ivory traditional outfit featuring a kurta, matching veshti and an intricately embroidered long jacket.

Kavya, meanwhile, opted for a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She completed her look with a matching blouse, statement choker and earrings.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander’s Chennai Reception On November 21

After their wedding celebrations in Greece on November 10 and 11, the couple are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception date was confirmed through a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office after Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

According to reports, the guest list is expected to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and prominent film personalities.

Given Kavya’s association with Sunrisers Hyderabad, members of the cricketing fraternity are also expected to attend, with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan among the names mentioned.

Who Are Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also the owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-known Indian music composer who has worked on several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Their wedding has brought together two prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket and Indian entertainment.