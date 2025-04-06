Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report – Expect Big Scores In Hyderabad

The team, led by Pat Cummins, has now lost three matches in a row. Their most recent outing against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens exposed some major flaws—especially in the batting department.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report – Expect Big Scores In Hyderabad

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report - Expect Big Scores In Hyderabad


As IPL 2025 rolls on, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back when they take on Gujarat Titans this Sunday. After a strong start to their campaign with a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH’s momentum has taken a hit.

The team, led by Pat Cummins, has now lost three matches in a row. Their most recent outing against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens exposed some major flaws—especially in the batting department.

Chasing a challenging 200-run target, the Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets regularly. They eventually crumbled for just 120 runs.

GT on the Rise, SRH Eyeing Redemption

The venue for this face-off will be the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Gujarat Titans, after a disappointing IPL 2024 season where they finished eighth despite strong performances in 2022 and 2023, appear more settled this time around.

GT have picked up form early in the 2025 edition, stringing together two consecutive victories. They’ll be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins by beating a faltering SRH squad.

For Hyderabad, this is more than just another match—it’s a chance to reset their season and rediscover their rhythm.

Pitch Report: Runs Likely in Bulk

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has consistently been a paradise for batters. Known for being flat and conducive to stroke play, it often leads to big totals.

Teams winning the toss here are generally better off batting first. “The pitch helps batters execute their shots with ease, leading to high-scoring affairs.”

Building scoreboard pressure could prove vital, especially with dew not playing a major factor in the second innings.

Weather Update: No Rain in Sight

Fans attending the game can expect clear skies throughout the evening. According to the forecast, there’s almost no chance of rain disrupting the action.

Daytime temperatures will hover around a sweltering 36°C, but they’re expected to dip to a more manageable 24°C by night. “The skies in Hyderabad will be generally clear when SRH host GT.”

In short, it’s perfect cricketing weather—ideal for a full, uninterrupted match.

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

