Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Powers Lucknow To 5-Wicket Victory, Makes Hyderabad Taste Their Own Medicine

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Powers Lucknow To 5-Wicket Victory, Makes Hyderabad Taste Their Own Medicine

LSG) registered their first victory of the IPL 2025 season in emphatic fashion, chasing down a challenging 191-run target with five wickets in hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their first victory of the IPL 2025 season in emphatic fashion, chasing down a challenging 191-run target with five wickets in hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The star of the night was Nicholas Pooran, whose blistering knock of 70 off just 26 balls led LSG to a resounding win.

A Blazing Start for SRH

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, SRH aimed to replicate their explosive batting performance from their previous game at the venue. However, they faced early setbacks when Shardul Thakur struck twice in the third over, dismissing both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in consecutive deliveries. Despite the early blows, Travis Head played a crucial counter-attacking innings, smashing 47 off 28 balls to keep SRH afloat.

LSG clawed their way back into the contest as Prince Yadav cleaned up Head, but SRH found ways to keep the scoreboard ticking. Aniket Verma’s quickfire 26 off 13 and captain Pat Cummins’ late cameo of 18 off just 4 balls ensured SRH reached a competitive total of 190/9. Thakur emerged as LSG’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/34 in his four-over spell.

Pooran and Marsh Lead LSG’s Explosive Chase

LSG’s response with the bat was as aggressive as SRH’s intent in setting up the target. Mitchell Marsh laid the foundation for the chase with a well-crafted 52 off 31 balls. His calculated aggression helped LSG build momentum early in the innings.

However, the game-changing moment arrived when Nicholas Pooran took center stage. The West Indian power-hitter unleashed a devastating assault on the SRH bowlers, smashing boundaries and sixes at will. His whirlwind 70-run innings off just 26 deliveries left SRH shell-shocked. Pooran’s ferocious stroke play mirrored SRH’s own approach of relentless hitting, making them experience their own medicine.

Despite losing wickets along the way, LSG never lost control of the chase. Pooran’s dismissal towards the end caused a minor hiccup, but the visitors comfortably crossed the finish line, securing their first win of the season with five wickets in hand.

Pant’s Tactical Move Pays Off

Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first had raised a few eyebrows, especially considering SRH’s recent record of scoring a massive 286 at this venue. However, the move paid off brilliantly as LSG successfully restricted Hyderabad’s batting firepower and executed their chase with authority.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

 

