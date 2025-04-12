SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

It was a night to remember at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Abhishek Sharma unleashed one of the greatest IPL innings ever, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a thrilling eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It was a night to remember at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Abhishek Sharma unleashed one of the greatest IPL innings ever, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a thrilling eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chasing an enormous 246, Abhishek’s record-shattering 141 off 55 balls powered SRH to the second-highest successful chase in IPL history.

Abhishek’s Record Knock Seals the Show

The 23-year-old southpaw was in devastating form, smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes en route to the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul’s 132*. What made his innings even more dramatic was the fact that PBKS had multiple chances to dismiss him early — Marcus Stoinis dropped him on 4, he was caught off a no-ball on 28, and Yuzvendra Chahal missed a sharp return catch when Abhishek was on 56. On a batting-friendly pitch, those missed opportunities proved costly.

𝘕𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘴, 𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘙𝘌𝘚𝘗𝘌𝘊𝘛 🫶 Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 141 (55) got applause from all corners 🫡

After those reprieves, Abhishek never looked back. He used the crease superbly, shuffling across to counter wide lines and punishing anything in his arc. His dominance was such that his score alone (141 off 55) outshone the combined efforts of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan (96 off 57).

Historic Chase for SRH

SRH’s chase of 246 is now the second-highest successful chase in IPL history:

262 – PBKS vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

246 – SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*

224 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

224 – RR vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

219 – MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021

Remarkably, this win comes after SRH had lost four matches on the trot — a comeback as unexpected as it was electrifying.

PBKS Falter Despite Massive Total

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s stunning 82 off 36 balls, featuring six fours and six sixes, helped PBKS post 245/6. Marcus Stoinis added the final flourish with four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami. However, missed chances in the field and Lockie Ferguson’s injury hampered PBKS’s defense.

As the match ended, Shreyas Iyer looked shell-shocked, and the Hyderabad crowd stayed rooted, not ready to leave after witnessing a masterclass. This was more than just a win — it was a spectacle, a reminder of Abhishek Sharma’s sheer talent, and a brutal lesson in the cost of missed opportunities.

