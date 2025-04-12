Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

It was a night to remember at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Abhishek Sharma unleashed one of the greatest IPL innings ever, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a thrilling eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma's Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings


It was a night to remember at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Abhishek Sharma unleashed one of the greatest IPL innings ever, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a thrilling eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chasing an enormous 246, Abhishek’s record-shattering 141 off 55 balls powered SRH to the second-highest successful chase in IPL history.

Abhishek’s Record Knock Seals the Show

The 23-year-old southpaw was in devastating form, smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes en route to the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul’s 132*. What made his innings even more dramatic was the fact that PBKS had multiple chances to dismiss him early — Marcus Stoinis dropped him on 4, he was caught off a no-ball on 28, and Yuzvendra Chahal missed a sharp return catch when Abhishek was on 56. On a batting-friendly pitch, those missed opportunities proved costly.

After those reprieves, Abhishek never looked back. He used the crease superbly, shuffling across to counter wide lines and punishing anything in his arc. His dominance was such that his score alone (141 off 55) outshone the combined efforts of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan (96 off 57).

Historic Chase for SRH

SRH’s chase of 246 is now the second-highest successful chase in IPL history:

262 – PBKS vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

246 – SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*

224 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

224 – RR vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

219 – MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021

Remarkably, this win comes after SRH had lost four matches on the trot — a comeback as unexpected as it was electrifying.

PBKS Falter Despite Massive Total

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s stunning 82 off 36 balls, featuring six fours and six sixes, helped PBKS post 245/6. Marcus Stoinis added the final flourish with four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami. However, missed chances in the field and Lockie Ferguson’s injury hampered PBKS’s defense.

As the match ended, Shreyas Iyer looked shell-shocked, and the Hyderabad crowd stayed rooted, not ready to leave after witnessing a masterclass. This was more than just a win — it was a spectacle, a reminder of Abhishek Sharma’s sheer talent, and a brutal lesson in the cost of missed opportunities.

ALSO READ: “Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch

 

Filed under

Abhishek Sharma ipl IPL 2025 Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

India Aims To Share Digit

India Aims To Share Digital Infrastructure And AI Leadership With Global South
newsx

IDF Dismantles Hamas Terror Tunnel Near Kindergarten And School In Rafah
newsx

“Deaths Required By Our Religion”: Afghan Court Defends Public Executions
Punjab National Bank Mark

Punjab National Bank Marks 131st Year With Major Product Launch
newsx

New Video From Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive
newsx

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Historic Performance Leads To 8-Wicket Win Over Punjab...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Aims To Share Digital Infrastructure And AI Leadership With Global South

India Aims To Share Digital Infrastructure And AI Leadership With Global South

IDF Dismantles Hamas Terror Tunnel Near Kindergarten And School In Rafah

IDF Dismantles Hamas Terror Tunnel Near Kindergarten And School In Rafah

“Deaths Required By Our Religion”: Afghan Court Defends Public Executions

“Deaths Required By Our Religion”: Afghan Court Defends Public Executions

Punjab National Bank Marks 131st Year With Major Product Launch

Punjab National Bank Marks 131st Year With Major Product Launch

New Video From Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive

New Video From Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?