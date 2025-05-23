Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
SRH vs RCB: Travis Head Set To Play? SRH Coach Provides Major Development

Heavy rains and a red alert in Bengaluru prompted the BCCI to shift the fixture to ensure smooth conduct of the game.

SRH vs RCB: Travis Head Set To Play? SRH Coach Provides Major Development

SRH vs RCB: Travis Head Set to Play? SRH Coach Provides Major Development


Sunrisers Hyderabad received a much-needed boost ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as bowling coach James Franklin confirmed that Travis Head is ready for action. Head, who had been in quarantine due to a COVID-19 infection, has now tested negative and is available for selection.

Venue Shift Due to Weather, Not Strategy

Originally scheduled for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the match has been relocated to Lucknow. Heavy rains and a red alert in Bengaluru prompted the BCCI to shift the fixture to ensure smooth conduct of the game.

The Australian batter missed the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, having contracted COVID-19 during a brief IPL hiatus triggered by a military standoff between India and Pakistan.

“As far as I’m aware, he’s gone through all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. So yes, he’s fit and ready for selection for tomorrow’s game,” Franklin confirmed in the pre-match press conference.

In Head’s absence, Hyderabad brought in Atharva Taide to fill the gap. Interestingly, Head arrived in Lucknow on the day of that match and stayed at the team hotel, according to captain Pat Cummins.

Head’s Record Against Bengaluru Adds to Anticipation

Travis Head’s return comes at a crucial time, especially given his impressive numbers against Bengaluru. In just two appearances, he has racked up 103 runs at an average of 51.5.

His standout performance came last season when he hammered a 41-ball 102 at the very stadium the match was initially supposed to be played—Chinnaswamy.

Hyderabad, currently struggling with inconsistency, especially in the bowling department, will look to Head and fellow opener Abhishek Sharma to set the tone at the top.

Despite having experienced names like Cummins and Mohammad Shami in their attack, SRH has been unable to dominate with the ball, contributing to their slide to the eighth position on the table.

COVID-19 Protocols Back in Focus in Uttar Pradesh

The venue change has coincided with growing concern over COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed these fears, stating that while the virus doesn’t currently pose a serious threat, the state is on alert due to the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant.

Though no fresh advisory has been issued by the Centre, the state has instructed hospitals and health units to be prepared for any possible surge.

Adityanath emphasized that all district hospitals must ensure their ICUs, ventilators, and oxygen plants are operational and ready for emergencies.

As teams adapt to these sudden changes and health-related precautions, Hyderabad will be hoping that the return of Head can bring both stability and momentum to their IPL campaign.

