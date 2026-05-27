SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

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Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Eliminator
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Tournament: Indian Premier League 2026
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Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
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Date: May 27, 2026
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Time: 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs RR Eliminator Preview
The eagerly awaited IPL 2026 Eliminator match, which features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), is scheduled to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. SRH and RR would enter this all-important encounter loaded with expectations, with Qualifier 2 slot hanging in balance for both, while the loser would face elimination from the competition. SRH have entered this match riding a wave of success having carved out a name for themselves as one of the most dangerous batting outfits in the league, whereas Rajasthan Royals have fought back well to earn a playoff berth this time around. Punters cannot wait to see how exciting stars like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer perform in this thrilling IPL 2026 playoffs tie.
Where to Watch SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Live on TV?
The SRH vs RR Eliminator can be seen live on Star Sports Network for Indian cricket fans. You can enjoy watching the match through Star Sports Network with commentaries in various languages such as Hindi and English.
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Eliminator will be streamed live via JioHotstar website and application. The live stream of the SRH vs RR Eliminator match will also be provided through smartphones, tablets, laptop and smart TVs.
Is JioHotstar Subscription Required?
Yes, one generally requires JioHotstar subscription in order to stream IPL 2026 matches live online. However, there are some Jio Telecom Recharge Plans which offer free services to use JioHotstar platform.
Also Read: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Eliminator — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Aaditya Verma is a Content Writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. He writes simple and engaging content on news, entertainment, digital media, and trending topics. He focuses on creating clear and reader-friendly articles.