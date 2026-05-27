LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

Watch SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE streaming details, match preview, TV channel, free streaming options, JioHotstar subscription updates, timing and venue ahead of the high-voltage IPL playoff clash.

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming When Where to Watch How to Watch Free TV Channel JioHotstar Subscription Required
SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming When Where to Watch How to Watch Free TV Channel JioHotstar Subscription Required

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:57 IST

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be the much anticipated Eliminator contest of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The two teams are walking into this elimination match with huge pressure on them, with only the winner qualifying for Qualifier 2, while the other team will be out of the tournament.  Sunrisers Hyderabad are already showing why they are one of the most dangerous batting line-ups in IPL 2026 and come into this one on the back of a sensational run. Rajasthan Royals too pulled off a stunning comeback to make the play-offs and they would look to carry the confidence forward. Fans are looking forward to see some of the big names like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer in action in this exciting IPL 2026 playoff encounter.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Match Details

SRH vs RR Eliminator Preview

The eagerly awaited IPL 2026 Eliminator match, which features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), is scheduled to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. SRH and RR would enter this all-important encounter loaded with expectations, with Qualifier 2 slot hanging in balance for both, while the loser would face elimination from the competition. SRH have entered this match riding a wave of success having carved out a name for themselves as one of the most dangerous batting outfits in the league, whereas Rajasthan Royals have fought back well to earn a playoff berth this time around. Punters cannot wait to see how exciting stars like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer perform in this thrilling IPL 2026 playoffs tie.

Where to Watch SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Live on TV?

The SRH vs RR Eliminator can be seen live on Star Sports Network for Indian cricket fans. You can enjoy watching the match through Star Sports Network with commentaries in various languages such as Hindi and English.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Eliminator will be streamed live via JioHotstar website and application. The live stream of the SRH vs RR Eliminator match will also be provided through smartphones, tablets, laptop and smart TVs.

Is JioHotstar Subscription Required?

Yes, one generally requires JioHotstar subscription in order to stream IPL 2026 matches live online. However, there are some Jio Telecom Recharge Plans which offer free services to use JioHotstar platform.

Also Read: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Eliminator — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?
Tags: ipl 2026 eliminator previewIPL 2026 live streamingjiohotstar ipl 2026srh vs rr eliminator 2026srh vs rr live match

RELATED News

Scotland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Tournament Records

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match

Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LATEST NEWS

Massive Fire Breaks Out Behind Jewish Supermarket In North London

Why Pakistan’s ‘Except Israel’ Passport Rule Is In Spotlight

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

iPhone 18 Pro Max To Feature 48MP Variable Aperture Camera

eCampus Edu reports regional trends among online learners in India; notes rise in second degrees and ROI focus

Stock Market Today: CLOSING BELL | Flat Ending Before The Holiday Today; Check Top Gainers And Losers

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

Dr. Am Reddy Advocates Continued Research, Child Development Awareness, and Integrated Healthcare

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54

Adani Power Overtakes Infosys In Market Capitalisation Amid Strong Stock Run

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?
SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?
SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?
SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

QUICK LINKS