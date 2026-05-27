SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be the much anticipated Eliminator contest of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The two teams are walking into this elimination match with huge pressure on them, with only the winner qualifying for Qualifier 2, while the other team will be out of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are already showing why they are one of the most dangerous batting line-ups in IPL 2026 and come into this one on the back of a sensational run. Rajasthan Royals too pulled off a stunning comeback to make the play-offs and they would look to carry the confidence forward. Fans are looking forward to see some of the big names like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer in action in this exciting IPL 2026 playoff encounter. SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Match Details

SRH vs RR Eliminator Preview

The eagerly awaited IPL 2026 Eliminator match, which features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), is scheduled to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. SRH and RR would enter this all-important encounter loaded with expectations, with Qualifier 2 slot hanging in balance for both, while the loser would face elimination from the competition. SRH have entered this match riding a wave of success having carved out a name for themselves as one of the most dangerous batting outfits in the league, whereas Rajasthan Royals have fought back well to earn a playoff berth this time around. Punters cannot wait to see how exciting stars like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer perform in this thrilling IPL 2026 playoffs tie.

Where to Watch SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Live on TV?

The SRH vs RR Eliminator can be seen live on Star Sports Network for Indian cricket fans. You can enjoy watching the match through Star Sports Network with commentaries in various languages such as Hindi and English.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Eliminator will be streamed live via JioHotstar website and application. The live stream of the SRH vs RR Eliminator match will also be provided through smartphones, tablets, laptop and smart TVs.

Is JioHotstar Subscription Required?

Yes, one generally requires JioHotstar subscription in order to stream IPL 2026 matches live online. However, there are some Jio Telecom Recharge Plans which offer free services to use JioHotstar platform.