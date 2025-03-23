Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • SRH Vs RR: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Clash Of The Season’s Second IPL Showdown

Looking at past stats, The probability of both the teams winning is 55-45 %. Where 55% expectations are of SRH winning the match, and rest 45% says, Rajasthan Royals can come up with a major comeback over SRH.

SRH Vs RR: The season of cricket is here! The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off yesterday with a grand celebration. The next few weeks will be the most exciting and jaw-dropping days for cricket enthusiasts. On the second day of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, starting at 3:30 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The fan bases of both teams are really active and are looking forward to an interesting match that might set new records in the history of IPL. Last season, where RR was left behind, SRH made it to the runners-up position under Pat Cummins’ captaincy. Let’s dig into today’s match overview!

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Under Pat Cummins’ Captaincy

Last season, SRH dazzled the fans with a spectacular performance, so much so that trolls and memes dubbed them the “team of Aussies under the orange jersey.” Hyderabad finished as runners-up under Pat Cummins’ leadership, making a name for themselves with their aggressive brand of cricket that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Out of 14 matches, the Orange Army claimed victory in eight. On the flip side, they lost five in the league phase but still finished second on the points table. They defeated Rajasthan by 36 runs in Chennai during Qualifier 2, only to fall short against Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

This season, Pat Cummins is back at the helm. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma forming one of the most dynamic opening pairs last season, the team also boasts Mohammad Shami, one of the most impactful bowlers from the Indian team. The stars are ready to shine and make an immediate impact. Expect nothing less than an electrifying and thrilling performance in today’s match!

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa
Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

 

The Rajasthan Royals Under Riyan Parag’s Captaincy

The team has made an interesting choice this season by appointing Riyan Parag as their captain for the first three games. Last season, RR had a blazing start but lost momentum towards the end. In IPL 2024, they won eight out of their first nine matches, and it was expected that they would top the table. However, four defeats in their last five matches made their journey to the playoffs more challenging. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

This season, fans will miss Jos Buttler’s services as the former England skipper was picked up by Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, the franchise has signed Nitish Rana, adding significant value to their lineup. Rajasthan will go in with three overseas bowlers: Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form will be crucial, as he has the ability to take the opposition bowlers on a swing when he’s in the groove.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

 

How Will The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Behave In IPL 2025?

Looking at past stats, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch has consistently favored batting. The average innings score can soar up to 182 runs, giving batters plenty of reasons to stay positive about a good batting surface in the first session. However, the pitch may slow down a bit in the second innings, with an average of 168 runs. The numbers also show that the team batting first has won 53% of matches at this venue, giving them a solid edge. So, if you’re batting first, you’ve got a bit of a statistical advantage in your favor!

Toss Predictions

According to the pitch reports, any captain winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first. Looking at how SRH dominated the game whenever they batted first here, it’s hard to ignore their success. Interestingly, though, cricket experts point out that despite the statistical advantage, only 23% of captains who won the toss have chosen to bat first at this venue. Go figure!

probabilities-

Looking at the past stats, the odds are almost like a thrilling cliffhanger: 55% in favor of SRH taking the win, and 45% giving Rajasthan Royals a shot at a major comeback. It’s like a match made in cricket heaven, where the underdogs might just have a surprise up their sleeve!

Live Streaming Channel in India:

The Indian Premier League 2025 match between SRH and RR will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. There are other channels that will be broadcasting the matches as well. The channels that will be broadcasting the game are:

  • Star Sports 1

  • Star Sports 1 Hindi

  • Star Sports 1 Tamil

  • Star Sports 1 Telugu

  • Star Sports 1 Kannada

PL Live On OTT Platform

The live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Although the live streaming was free last two seasons, this time the viewers will have to pay a fee for IPL 2025.

Also Read: IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad

