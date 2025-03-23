The fan bases of both teams are really active and are looking forward to an interesting match that might set new records in the history of IPL. Last season, where RR was left behind, SRH made it to the runners-up position under Pat Cummins’ captaincy. Let’s dig into today’s match overview!

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Under Pat Cummins’ Captaincy

Last season, SRH dazzled the fans with a spectacular performance, so much so that trolls and memes dubbed them the “team of Aussies under the orange jersey.” Hyderabad finished as runners-up under Pat Cummins’ leadership, making a name for themselves with their aggressive brand of cricket that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Out of 14 matches, the Orange Army claimed victory in eight. On the flip side, they lost five in the league phase but still finished second on the points table. They defeated Rajasthan by 36 runs in Chennai during Qualifier 2, only to fall short against Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

This season, Pat Cummins is back at the helm. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma forming one of the most dynamic opening pairs last season, the team also boasts Mohammad Shami, one of the most impactful bowlers from the Indian team. The stars are ready to shine and make an immediate impact. Expect nothing less than an electrifying and thrilling performance in today’s match!

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa

Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

The Rajasthan Royals Under Riyan Parag’s Captaincy

The team has made an interesting choice this season by appointing Riyan Parag as their captain for the first three games. Last season, RR had a blazing start but lost momentum towards the end. In IPL 2024, they won eight out of their first nine matches, and it was expected that they would top the table. However, four defeats in their last five matches made their journey to the playoffs more challenging. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

This season, fans will miss Jos Buttler’s services as the former England skipper was picked up by Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, the franchise has signed Nitish Rana, adding significant value to their lineup. Rajasthan will go in with three overseas bowlers: Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form will be crucial, as he has the ability to take the opposition bowlers on a swing when he’s in the groove.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

How Will The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Behave In IPL 2025?