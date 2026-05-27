LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium aiming to recreate their historic 2016 title-winning run. SRH remain the only IPL team to win the trophy after playing the Eliminator, making their playoff record a major talking point.

How has Sunrisers Hyderabad performed in IPL Eliminator clashes over the years. Image Credit: ANI
How has Sunrisers Hyderabad performed in IPL Eliminator clashes over the years. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 16:10 IST

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator tonight at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The Orange Army finished with equal points as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans but missed out on playing in Qualifier 1 due to a poor net run rate. However, if there is any team that can make playing in the Eliminator work, it is SRH. In the history of the IPL, there has been only one team to have won the title despite playing in the Eliminator. It was the Sunrisers Hyderabad who achieved the historic feat in 2016. There are a lot of similarities between the past decade and 2026. RCB reached the final after defeating a Gujarat-based team (Gujarat Lions in 2016) in Qualifier 1. 

How has Sunrisers Hyderabad performed in the Eliminator?

Statistic Sunrisers Hyderabad
Matches Played in Eliminator 5
Matches Won 2
Matches Lost 3
Best finish Winners (2016)

 

While their historic feat of winning the IPL despite playing the Eliminator remains unique, it is crucial to look at their overall record in the Eliminator. In their first season in the IPL in 2013, SRH made it to the playoffs. They faced the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. However, it wasn’t a happy hunting time for the Hyderabad-based team as the Royals handed them a defeat.

You Might Be Interested In

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH’s Historic record in 2016

In their Eliminator appearance in 2016, SRH defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders to make it to Qualifier 2. They beat the Gujarat Lions to make their first final. SRH then defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win their first title. 

IPL Playoffs: Despair for SRH as search for second title continues

Since creating history by becoming the first team to win the IPL after playing the Eliminator, the Sunrisers have made it to the playoffs on five occasions. However, it has been a sad ending for them on all these occasions. In 2017, they lost in the Eliminator against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2019, SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. In 2020, the Orange Army defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, but fell short to DC in Qualifier 2. 

Meanwhile, they have twice made it to finals after 2016 by playing in Qualifier 1. However, on both occasions, the best SRH could do was finish as runner-up. 

Also Read: SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs
Tags: IPL 2026IPL Eliminatoripl playoffsrajasthan royalsSRH IPL historySRH playoff recordSRH vs RRSRH vs RR EliminatorSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match

Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LATEST NEWS

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

Massive Fire Breaks Out Behind Jewish Supermarket In North London

Why Pakistan’s ‘Except Israel’ Passport Rule Is In Spotlight

iPhone 18 Pro Max To Feature 48MP Variable Aperture Camera

eCampus Edu reports regional trends among online learners in India; notes rise in second degrees and ROI focus

Stock Market Today: CLOSING BELL | Flat Ending Before The Holiday Today; Check Top Gainers And Losers

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

Dr. Am Reddy Advocates Continued Research, Child Development Awareness, and Integrated Healthcare

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54

Adani Power Overtakes Infosys In Market Capitalisation Amid Strong Stock Run

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

QUICK LINKS