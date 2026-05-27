SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator tonight at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The Orange Army finished with equal points as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans but missed out on playing in Qualifier 1 due to a poor net run rate. However, if there is any team that can make playing in the Eliminator work, it is SRH. In the history of the IPL, there has been only one team to have won the title despite playing in the Eliminator. It was the Sunrisers Hyderabad who achieved the historic feat in 2016. There are a lot of similarities between the past decade and 2026. RCB reached the final after defeating a Gujarat-based team (Gujarat Lions in 2016) in Qualifier 1.

How has Sunrisers Hyderabad performed in the Eliminator?

Statistic Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches Played in Eliminator 5 Matches Won 2 Matches Lost 3 Best finish Winners (2016)

While their historic feat of winning the IPL despite playing the Eliminator remains unique, it is crucial to look at their overall record in the Eliminator. In their first season in the IPL in 2013, SRH made it to the playoffs. They faced the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. However, it wasn’t a happy hunting time for the Hyderabad-based team as the Royals handed them a defeat.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH’s Historic record in 2016

In their Eliminator appearance in 2016, SRH defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders to make it to Qualifier 2. They beat the Gujarat Lions to make their first final. SRH then defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win their first title.

IPL Playoffs: Despair for SRH as search for second title continues

Since creating history by becoming the first team to win the IPL after playing the Eliminator, the Sunrisers have made it to the playoffs on five occasions. However, it has been a sad ending for them on all these occasions. In 2017, they lost in the Eliminator against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2019, SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. In 2020, the Orange Army defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, but fell short to DC in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, they have twice made it to finals after 2016 by playing in Qualifier 1. However, on both occasions, the best SRH could do was finish as runner-up.

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