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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match

Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Here’s a look at RR’s complete Eliminator record, past playoff performances, and history against SRH.

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI
SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:52 IST

SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Tuesday in a high-pressure IPL 2026 Eliminator. Rajasthan Royals will hope their mixed history in Eliminator matches can help deliver another memorable knockout performance with a place in Qualifier 2 on the line.

RR have played four Eliminators in the IPL till now and won two and lost two. One was against SRH way back in 2013 and the Royals would be confident of repeating the feat in yet another crucial playoff clash.

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Rajasthan Royals’ Complete IPL Eliminator Record

Rajasthan Royals played their first Eliminator in IPL in 2013 season. Delhi: Rahul Dravid-led RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets to move ahead in the playoffs while chasing 153. That win remains one of the most composed knockout performances in franchise history.

They next appeared in the Eliminator in 2015 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Pune. It was a bad day for RR in that match as they failed to chase a huge target, going down by a massive 71 runs.

Rajasthan vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018 at Eden Gardens RR had a decent campaign that season but once again faltered in the knockout stage losing by 25 runs.

Their last appearance in an Eliminator came in IPL 2024 when they staged a strong comeback to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in Ahmedabad. That win helped RR qualify for the Qualifier 2, where they lost to SRH later in the playoffs.

RR’s Record Against SRH In IPL Playoffs

The Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had tense playoff battles over the years. RR defeated SRH in the Eliminator of 2013 while Hyderabad avenged the loss in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.

SRH have a better head-to-head record against the two franchises in IPL matches currently. But knockout cricket often throws up different results and RR will look to replicate their 2013 heroics in today’s must-win encounter.

Big Opportunity For Rajasthan Royals

The Royals will enter the IPL 2026 Eliminator with momentum after securing a playoff spot on the final day of the league stage. Young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced campaigners like Ravindra Jadeja will need to step up when the chips are down for RR to keep their title dreams alive.

Rajasthan Royals have a flawless Eliminator record of 2-2 and today’s clash vs SRH is a chance to tilt the numbers in their favour and move closer to a second IPL trophy.

Read More: SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

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SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 EliminatorRajasthan Royals Eliminator recordRajasthan Royals IPL recordRajasthan Royals playoffs historyRR Eliminator matchesRR vs SRH head to headSRH vs RR IPL 2026Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

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SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match
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