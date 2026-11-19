Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A LIVE: Led by Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lanka A will aim to begin their campaign with a victory against Afghanistan A. The squad features experienced campaigners and promising young talents, including Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Afghanistan A, meanwhile, will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil. The Afghan side has several exciting players in its ranks, including Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bahir Shah and Naveed Zadran. Afghanistan A will look to make a strong statement in its opening Group A fixture.
With both teams eyeing a place in the semi-finals, the encounter promises to be an important contest in the tournament. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage, making a winning start particularly valuable.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Match Details
Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, 2nd Match, Group A
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT
Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Squads
Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Nishan Madushka (WK), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Heenatigala, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Garuka Sanketh and Duvindu Ranatunga.
Afghanistan A Squad: Ikram Alikhil (Captain and WK), Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi and Faisal Shinozada.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast
Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.
The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports’ sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Streaming Apps
Fans who prefer watching the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:
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SonyLIV app
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SonyLIV website
SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.