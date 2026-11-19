Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A LIVE: Led by Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lanka A will aim to begin their campaign with a victory against Afghanistan A. The squad features experienced campaigners and promising young talents, including Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Afghanistan A, meanwhile, will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil. The Afghan side has several exciting players in its ranks, including Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bahir Shah and Naveed Zadran. Afghanistan A will look to make a strong statement in its opening Group A fixture.

With both teams eyeing a place in the semi-finals, the encounter promises to be an important contest in the tournament. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage, making a winning start particularly valuable.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, 2nd Match, Group A

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Squads

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Nishan Madushka (WK), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Heenatigala, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Garuka Sanketh and Duvindu Ranatunga.

Afghanistan A Squad: Ikram Alikhil (Captain and WK), Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi and Faisal Shinozada.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports’ sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.