Sri Lanka defeated South Africa in the Test series 2-0 on Saturday at the St. George's Park. The Dimuth Karunaratne registered themselves in the history book and became the first Asian side to defeat South African in South African.

Sri Lanka beat South Africa: Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka has registered a thumping victory in the 2nd Tet Match at the St. George’s Park today. With the historic 2-0 win, Sri Lanka became the first Asian side to defeat Proteas on the South African soil. The 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa ended in only 3 days. The Proteas have given a 197-run target to Sri Lanka and visitors had lost 2 wickets early which made the game interesting. On day 3, Karunaratne and co. needed 137 runs, while South Africa needed 8 wickets to win but Sri Lankan troop registered themselves in the history book by burying the South African side under their soil.

In the 2nd Test match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. Proteas first innings was concluded for 222 runs, in which, Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton-de-Kock contributed 60 and 86 runs respectively. Vishwa Fernando (3), Kasun Rajitha (3), Dhananjaya de Silva (2) and Dimuth Karunaratne (1) were the successful bowlers for the Lankan side.

In reply, Sri Lanka was wrapped for only 154 runs as South African bowlers wreaked-havoc the visitors’ batting line up. Only Niroshan Dickwella was able to show some good skills and scored 42 runs. Speedster Kagiso Rabada (4) and Duanne Olivier (3) bowled some brilliant stuff and entertained the home crowd.

While in the second innings, Dimuth Karunaratne and co. turned the tables around by restricting the Proteas for only 128 runs. African skipper Faf du Plessis was not out for a half-century and the only man in Proteas side to face the Lankan bowling bravely. With a low score in the second innings, South Africa could manage to set a target of only 197 runs which was achieved by the Sri Lankan troop with having 8 wickets in hand.

Although, captain Dimuth Karunaratne (19) and Lahiru Thirimanne (10) went back early but number 3 and 4 batsmen Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis scored 75 and 84 runs to mark the historic win.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More