Sri Lanka Cricket Board has unveiled that they have been warned about a terror attack during their upcoming Pakistan tour. Sri Lanka cricket team, who will play three ODI and three T20I in Pakistan said, their Prime Minister’s office has received a warning and had advised reassessing the situation.

The Sri Lankan cricket board is not planning to cancel the tour but a Sri Lankan government authorities delegation will visit Pakistan soon to reassess the security situation.

The Sri Lankan team was the victim of a terror attack outside of Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium on March 2009 during a Test match. Six Sri Lankan players were injured as gunmen attacked Sri Lankan team bus. Six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack. Since the attack, most of the international cricket teams have refused to tour Pakistan.

Earlier, ten Sri Lankan players opted out themselves from the Pakistan tour due to security concerns. the Sri Lanka cricket board announced the squad for three One-Day Internationals and three T20I matches beginning from September 27.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

Series schedule:

1st ODI – Karachi, September 27

2nd ODI – Karachi, September 29

3rd ODI – Karachi, October 2

1st T20 – Lahore, October 5

2nd T20 – Lahore, October 7

3rd T20 – Lahore, October 9

