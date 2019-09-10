A day after 10 Sri Lankan players opted out of Pakistan’s tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the show must go on. A PCB official said Sri Lanka vs Pakistan series will go ahead despite top players like Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera decided not to tour Pakistan. The PCB official said they understand the situation and what Sri Lankan players are facing but if this tour turns out to be a successful one, then other countries like Bangladesh may agree to play the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan. He added regardless of who will come and not, this series is important for Pakistan cricket’s future.

Since Lahore March 2009 attack on Sri Lanka cricket team, most of the teams had refused to tour Pakistan citing security concerns. He PCB official said that the cricket governing body will provide proper security to the players who will be coming to Pakistan.

Both the teams are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20i matches from September 25 to October 9 in Karachi and Lahore.

The players who have opted out of the Pakistan series are T20i captain Lasith Malinga, former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, and Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva and Akila Dhananjaya.

