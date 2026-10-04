Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation’s road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Led by captain Kusal Mendis, the unit features a blend of seasoned international campaigners and emerging white-ball talent as Sri Lanka builds its core combination ahead of the upcoming global event, as per the ICC website.

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Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been named in the 16-player contingent, though his travel remains conditional and he will only travel with the team if he is declared medically fit.

Sri Lanka’s top-order options include Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake alongside middle-order batters Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, and Janith Liyanage. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will provide crucial all-round depth alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The bowling attack is anchored by Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Sachindu Colombage, complemented by a formidable pace unit comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.

Following the conclusion of their three-match T20I leg against the hosts, Sri Lanka will gear up for ODI tri-series action alongside Pakistan and England, beginning October 18.

Tri-Series in Pakistan: Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

England in Pakistan Tri-Series Squad

Meanwhile, earlier, England had also named a 16-man ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan.

England’s ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan: Harry Brook (C), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

ODI tri-series in Pakistan schedule

18 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

20 October: Pakistan v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 October: Sri Lanka v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 October: Pakistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 October: Sri Lanka v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

31 October: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

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