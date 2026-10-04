LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan tri-series has been announced as a 16-member ODI team led by Kusal Mendis. Pathum Nissanka’s fitness remains a concern as Sri Lanka prepares to face Pakistan and England ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Kusal Mendis will lead Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
Kusal Mendis will lead Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 20:08 IST

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation’s road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Led by captain Kusal Mendis, the unit features a blend of seasoned international campaigners and emerging white-ball talent as Sri Lanka builds its core combination ahead of the upcoming global event, as per the ICC website. 

You Might Be Interested In

Sri Lanka’s Top Order Under Scanner With Pathum Nissanka’s Injury Scare

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been named in the 16-player contingent, though his travel remains conditional and he will only travel with the team if he is declared medically fit.

Sri Lanka’s top-order options include Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake alongside middle-order batters Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, and Janith Liyanage. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will provide crucial all-round depth alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The bowling attack is anchored by Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Sachindu Colombage, complemented by a formidable pace unit comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.

Following the conclusion of their three-match T20I leg against the hosts, Sri Lanka will gear up for ODI tri-series action alongside Pakistan and England, beginning October 18.

Tri-Series in Pakistan: Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

England in Pakistan Tri-Series Squad

Meanwhile, earlier, England had also named a 16-man ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan.

England’s ODI squad for the tri-series in Pakistan: Harry Brook (C), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

ODI tri-series in Pakistan schedule

  • 18 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 

  • 20 October: Pakistan v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 

  • 22 October: Sri Lanka v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 

  • 25 October: Pakistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 

  • 27 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 

  • 29 October: Sri Lanka v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 

  • 31 October: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 

Also Read: Irani Cup 2026: Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Star as Rest of India Beat J&K by 167 Runs to Win Title

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad
Tags: Sri Lanka cricket Team

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Irani Cup 2026: Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Star as Rest of India Beat J&K by 167 Runs to Win Title

Asian Games 2026: Abhinav Bindra Hails Team India After 85-Medal Haul, Sends Strong Message Ahead of LA Olympics

Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise on India After Brazil’s 4-0 Win in Kolkata: ‘They Played a Good Game’

Bahrain GP 2026 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Rain-Hit F1 Thriller as Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton Complete Podium

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Minor Molested, Sindoor Forced Into Her Hairline, 6 Youths Stopped Her On Way Home: What Happened On Bihar’s Banka Road?

WATCH: They Argued Over Seats, Then Came The Slap, What Happened At SP’s Gorakhpur Press Meet?

Inter-State Love Marriage, Missing Husband: Woman Reaches In-Laws’ Home For Justice, Police Drag Her By Hair

Thieves Rob Rajya Sabha MP’s Delhi Home: Valuables Were Not Enough, They Stole A Drain Cover Too, What Happened Inside The VIP Zone?

WATCH: 15 Seconds Before Disaster — Uttarakhand Car Hits Pole, Plunges Into 100-Metre Gorge; 1 Dead, 2 Injured

From Stolen Cars To Traffic Jams, Delhi’s New AI System Will Watch It All With 2,500 Cameras

Bahrain GP 2026 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Rain-Hit F1 Thriller as Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton Complete Podium

‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

Asian Games 2026: IGU Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward for Pranavi Urs After Historic Golf Gold Medal

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad
Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad
Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad
Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad
Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

QUICK LINKS