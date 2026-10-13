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Home > Sports News > Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member Test squad for the Pakistan tour 2026, with Kusal Mendis as captain and Pathum Nissanka’s availability subject to fitness. Anjala Bandara earns his maiden call-up ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series.

Sri Lanka announced a 15-man Test squad for the two-match series in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka announced a 15-man Test squad for the two-match series in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 12:31 IST

Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan: Sri Lanka has announced a 15-man squad for the ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan. Sri Lanka will play two Tests in Pakistan starting from 9 November, with the first Test to be played in Rawalpindi followed by the second in Lahore.

Pathum Nissanka’s Availability Subject to Fitness

Kusal Mendis will captain the side, while experienced batter Pathum Nissanka has been included in the touring party pending a return to full fitness before the first Test.

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Nissanka missed out on India’s tour of Sri Lanka in August as he continued to recover from a wrist injury, and his absence was felt as India registered a 1-0 series triumph across the two-game series.

Lahiru Udara and Niroshan Dickwella Face Axe

There is no room for right-hander opener Lahiru Udara despite his recent 188 against the West Indies in June, while Niroshan Dickwella is also left out.

Madushanka, Malinga and Anjala Bandara Called Up

There is a recall to Sri Lanka’s Test squad for Dilshan Madushanka, while Eshan Malinga has also been handed a call-up. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Anjala Bandara has also been included in the squad. In 31 first-class games, Anjala, 22, has made 2,239 runs in 46 innings at an average of 65.85, with seven centuries and fifties each, with a best score of 200*. 

Sri Lanka are in seventh place in the WTC standings with a win, two losses and three draws, with a points percentage of 33.33. Pakistan sits at the bottom with a points percentage of 4.63, having won two and lost seven Tests in this cycle. Their recent outing was a 0-3 whitewash against England in the UK.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 loss to India at home, as twin tons from Sonal Dinusha helped the Lankans eke out an admirable draw in the second Test, denying the two-time WTC finalists a clean sweep. 

SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka Squad

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya De Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

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Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included
Tags: kusal-mendispathum-nissankaSri Lanka cricket Team

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Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

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Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included
Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included
Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included
Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included
Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

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