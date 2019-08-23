After the 2009 attacks on the Sri Lankan team in Pakistan, in which a lot of Sri Lankan players got injured and horrified. Sri Lanka is going to visit Pakistan for limited over series for a tenure of almost 10 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally announced it on Friday that Sri Lanka will be touring Pakistan for three ODIs and as many as possible T20 Internationals. The two matches which will be played under the ICC World Test Championship has been rescheduled to be held in December. The limited over series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will commence from September 27 and will conclude on October 9, 2019. The Sri Lankan cricket team will reach Pakistan on September 25 in order to take part in the series and will leave Pakistan by October 10 after the completion of the series consisting of ODIs and T20 Internationals.

A security delegation consisting of two members from Sri Lanka Cricket has reached Pakistan on Wednesday in order to check and figure out the safety of the Sri Lankan Cricket team. After the inspection, it was decided that Sri Lanka will travel to Pakistan and only stay for a time period of 10 days in order to play the limited over series while two Test matches under the ICC World Test Championship will be played in the month of December 2019.

Full Schedule of Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan:

1st ODI: September 27, Karachi

2nd ODI: September 29, Karachi

3rd ODI: October 3, Karachi

1st T20I: October 5, Lahore

2nd T20I: October 7, Lahore

3rd T20I: October 9, Lahore

Pakistan has not hosted any test match since the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in the year 2009. As many as eight people were killed in the terrorist attacks and many Sri Lankan players got injured and horrified due to the incident.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is highly obliged by the supporting gesture of the Sri Lanka cricket which support the Pakistan Cricket Board in retaining the spirit of International cricket in the country.

