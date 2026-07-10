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Home > Sports News > Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1

Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1

Sri Lanka U19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory off the final ball against India U19 in Hambantota to win the Youth ODI series 2-1, despite a stunning century from India's VK Vineeth.

Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1. Photo BCCI- X
Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 06:32 IST

A magnificent century from India’s VK Vineeth went in vain as Sri Lanka Under-19 pulled off a sensational, nerve-wracking one-wicket victory off the final ball of the match. The thrilling victory in the third and final Youth ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium ensured the hosts clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Invited to bat first in the high-stakes series decider, India U19 posted a highly competitive total of 290 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was anchored by a masterful performance from number three batter VK Vineeth, who smashed a brilliant 131 off 136 deliveries, a knock laced with 13 boundaries and three sixes. Vineeth found an able ally in Lakshya Raichandani, who contributed a fluent 61 off 63 balls. The duo stitched together a crucial 108-run partnership for the third wicket to put the visitors in a position of command. For the hosts, spinner Sethmika Seneviratne was the pick of the bowlers, returning exceptional figures of 4 for 41 to restrict India’s late-overs acceleration.

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In reply, Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they were left reeling at 52 for 3 in the 12th over. Senuja Wekunagoda led the initial recovery with a fighting 67 off 59 balls, but when he fell to Shavin Vinodh (3/41), India looked firmly in control. With the score reading 215 for 8 in the 40th over, the hosts still required 76 runs from the final ten overs with just two wickets in hand.

Enter Chamika Heenatigala. Playing the innings of his life, Heenatigala took complete charge of the tail. Alongside the lower-order batters, he kept the scoreboard ticking to bring the equation down to 11 runs needed off the final over with only one wicket remaining.

Facing Indian bowler Mohit Ulva, Heenatigala showed nerves of steel. He dispatched the second ball of the over for a crucial boundary and followed it up with a monumental six on the penultimate delivery to level the scores. With one run needed off the final ball, Heenatigala kept his composure to guide a single into the outfield, finishing unbeaten on 84 off just 68 balls to trigger wild celebrations in the Sri Lankan dugout. Both teams will now shift focus to the upcoming Youth Test series beginning in Galle. 

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Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1
Tags: Chamika Heenatigala 84cricket match report India U19 vs SL U19Hambantota cricket match resultsIndia Under-19 cricket teamSri Lanka U19 vs India U19 3rd ODISri Lanka Under-19 cricket teamVK Vineeth 131Youth ODI series 2026

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Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1
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