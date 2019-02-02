During the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra, opener batsman Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday suffered a quick and nasty bouncer in the neck bowled by Australian speedster Pat Cummins. Karunaratne was structured and hospitalized immediately after the incident. Pat Cummins bowled a rising delivery, which Karunaratne was trying to leave but the ball struck him between the back neck and helmet.
After facing a thunderous 142.5 km/h ball, Dimuth Karunaratne fell down and he was surrounded by the Aussie players. Team doctor rushed to him and called for a stretcher as he found it a serious matter. The Fox Cricket’s Neroli Meadows reported that Lankan batsman never lost consciousness after being struck in the neck.
Leave a Reply