Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday suffered a quick and nasty bouncer in the neck bowled by Australian speedster Pat Cummins. After the incident, Dimuth Karunaratne was structured and immediately taken to the hospital.

During the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra, opener batsman Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday suffered a quick and nasty bouncer in the neck bowled by Australian speedster Pat Cummins. Karunaratne was structured and hospitalized immediately after the incident. Pat Cummins bowled a rising delivery, which Karunaratne was trying to leave but the ball struck him between the back neck and helmet.

After facing a thunderous 142.5 km/h ball, Dimuth Karunaratne fell down and he was surrounded by the Aussie players. Team doctor rushed to him and called for a stretcher as he found it a serious matter. The Fox Cricket’s Neroli Meadows reported that Lankan batsman never lost consciousness after being struck in the neck.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More