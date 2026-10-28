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Home > Sports News > Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

With Sri Lanka sealing their place in the ODI tri-series final against Pakistan on October 31, Saturday, they will lock horns against England in a dead rubber on October 29, Thursday.

England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: England Cricket X/X)
England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: England Cricket X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 13:30 IST

Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI: With Sri Lanka sealing their place in the ODI tri-series final against Pakistan on October 31, Saturday, they will lock horns against England in a dead rubber on October 29, Thursday. After months of struggles, the Lankans seemed to have found some groove, with less than a year to go for the 2027 World Cup.

Sri Lanka had lost their opening game to Pakistan while chasing 305 but they have secured back-to-back impressive victories over the same opponent and England. Their win against England proved to be a historic one as hardly anyone gave them a chance at the halfway mark after leaking 429. However, Kusal Mendis’ men stunned one and all by hunting down the target successfully with one ball to spare, making it the second-highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket. With Pakistan unbeaten, Sri Lanka consigned them to an eight-wicket loss on Tuesday, skittling them for 110 to storm into the final.

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England, meanwhile, have endured two close defeats, with either of them having the potential to end up in their favour. While batting collapses at opportune times haven’t helped the Englishmen, some of the toothless bowling display have equally contributed to their downfall. With an ODI series against Australia and South Africa looming, Harry Brook and co. will want to finish the tri-series on a high.

England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 29), 2026
  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
  • Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

England vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

There is no confirmed television telecast of the fixture between England and Sri Lanka but the live streaming of it shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: England National Cricket TeamSri Lanka National Cricket TeamSri Lanka vs England

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Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Sri Lanka vs England, 6th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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