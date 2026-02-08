LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Here are the details of Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland : Live Streaming (Image Credits : X)
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland : Live Streaming (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 8, 2026 17:10:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Both sides are set to meet in a high-pressure T20 World Cup 2026 clash. This match is about more than runs and wickets — it’s about staying alive in the tournament, playing for pride, and believing in the chance to win.

Sri Lanka come into the contest carrying both experience and expectation. As former champions, they know how to handle big-match pressure and will depend on their senior players to deliver. A strong showing could shape the course of their World Cup campaign.

Ireland, meanwhile, step in as fearless underdogs. Free from pressure and known for springing surprises, they will be keen to pull off another upset and show they can compete with the game’s top teams.

You Might Be Interested In

When is the Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup  game?

The T20 world Cup game  between Sri Lanka and lreland will be played on Sunday , February 8.  

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup  game ?

The T20 world Cup game  between Sri Lanka and lreland at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo.

At what time will Sri Lanka vs Ireland  T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The T20 world Cup game  between Sri Lanka and lreland will start at 7:00 PM IST. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE?

Fans can watch England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads 

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera wicketkeeper, Kamindu Mendis,Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka captain, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling captain,Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz ,Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper, Ben White,Craig Young.

Also read : PCB Denies Approaching ICC Amid T20 World Cup Boycott Row: ‘Time Will Clearly Show Who Actually Went Knocking’

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Irelandlive streamingsl vs ireSri Lankasri lanka vs irelandt20 world cup

RELATED News

PAK Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 | Is Pakistan All Set To Drop Babar Azam? Former Skipper Makes Big Claim: ‘The Anger I Saw On…’

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

PCB Denies Approaching ICC Amid T20 World Cup Boycott Row: ‘Time Will Clearly Show Who Actually Went Knocking’

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: BCB Chief Heads to Lahore For Emergency Meeting as Bangladesh Steps Into ICC–Pakistan Standoff, Claims New Report

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Drunk Women In Bengaluru Crash Bike Into Cab, Beat Driver With Helmet, Kick Locals As Chaos Erupts

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Vijayapura Private Jet Crash: Captain And Trainee Pilot Injured After Engine Glitch Forces Training Aircraft Down Mid-Route

PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

Kerala Spa Gang Rape: ‘35 Minutes of Horror’ At Knifepoint, Woman Dragged Into Locked Room; Heartbreaking Details Unfold

‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’ RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Sends A Bold Message To Crisis-Hit Bangladesh Amid Minority Violence

Meet Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Holds A Unique World Record For Playing Over 350 Characters – Check His Massive Net Worth

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS Trap: How A ‘Fake’ Pinay Scandal Link Is Hacking Your Social Media Accounts

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS