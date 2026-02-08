Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Both sides are set to meet in a high-pressure T20 World Cup 2026 clash. This match is about more than runs and wickets — it’s about staying alive in the tournament, playing for pride, and believing in the chance to win.

Sri Lanka come into the contest carrying both experience and expectation. As former champions, they know how to handle big-match pressure and will depend on their senior players to deliver. A strong showing could shape the course of their World Cup campaign.

Ireland, meanwhile, step in as fearless underdogs. Free from pressure and known for springing surprises, they will be keen to pull off another upset and show they can compete with the game’s top teams.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup game?

The T20 world Cup game between Sri Lanka and lreland will be played on Sunday , February 8.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup game ?

The T20 world Cup game between Sri Lanka and lreland at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo.

At what time will Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The T20 world Cup game between Sri Lanka and lreland will start at 7:00 PM IST. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE?

Fans can watch England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera wicketkeeper, Kamindu Mendis,Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka captain, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling captain,Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz ,Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper, Ben White,Craig Young.

