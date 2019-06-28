Sri Lanka will face South Africa in the 35th match of the World Cup. The match will take place at the Riverside Ground, Durham. It will start at 3 pm IST.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 35th match of the World Cup at the Riverside Ground, Durham. Sri Lanka will look to keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the semi-final. They are at the seventh spot in the points table. On the other hand, South Africa will look to improve their performance in the World Cup.

When and where is Cricket World Cup, ICC world cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa live, Sri Lanka vs South Africa live streaming what time will the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will take place at the Riverside ground on June 28 at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to StarSports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, they can tune to StarSports 1 Hindi.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa match online?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match can be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. For all the written match updates and score, readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs South Africa?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match is scheduled to be held at the Riverside ground and the match is expected to be a nail-biter.

The line-up for Sri Lanka vs South Africa match:

Sri Lanka playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

South Africa playing 11: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

