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Home > Sports News > Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando, 62, has died after an altercation with players at a Colombo club. A 17-year-old cricketer has been arrested.

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo. Photo AI
Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo. Photo AI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 21:37 IST

Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando has died following an altercation with players at a cricket club in Colombo, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Fernando, who was 62, passed away on August 10 while receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital. He had been admitted two days earlier after an incident at Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club on August 8. His funeral was held on Thursday.

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The veteran coach had a long association with Sri Lankan cricket and was known for working with several prominent school cricketers, including current Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis. Fernando previously coached at Prince of Wales College in Moratuwa and was also involved in the management of Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, where he served as a curator.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old school cricketer in connection with the incident. The teenager was taken before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on August 11 and was subsequently placed under the supervision of the Department of Probation and Childcare Services until August 17.

According to preliminary police investigations, a group of young cricketers attending a training session at Bloomfield had gone to a water tap but discovered that there was no water available. A disagreement reportedly followed between the players and Fernando, who was employed by the club.

Police said Fernando allegedly attempted to assault one of the players during the confrontation. The 17-year-old is then alleged to have struck the coach, after which Fernando was taken to hospital for treatment.

However, investigators have yet to establish whether the blow directly caused Fernando’s death. Medical records reportedly showed that the coach had a pre-existing heart condition, leading authorities to conduct a post-mortem examination.

The Judicial Medical Officer is understood to have returned an open verdict, meaning the precise cause of death could not be established conclusively at this stage. Tissue samples have reportedly been sent to the Government Analyst for further examination as authorities continue to investigate.

The case has drawn attention within Sri Lanka’s cricket community because of Fernando’s extensive contribution to the sport over several decades. His coaching career included work with young players at the school level, while his association with Bloomfield also extended beyond coaching duties.

Fernando was a resident of Moratuwa and had remained closely connected with cricket throughout his career. His work with school cricketers earned him recognition within the local cricketing community, making the circumstances surrounding his death particularly significant for those associated with the sport.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to rely on medical evidence, witness statements and the results of the forensic analysis to determine exactly what led to Fernando’s death.

For now, the 17-year-old remains under the care of the child welfare authorities, while the circumstances of the confrontation and the coach’s subsequent death remain under investigation.

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Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo
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Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo
Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo
Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo
Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

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