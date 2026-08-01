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Home > Sports News > Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Sri Lankan Lions will take on Bangladesh Tigers in Match 5 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Saturday, August 1. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timings.

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, AFGP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, AFGP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 15:47 IST

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Sri Lankan Lions will take on Bangladesh Tigers in Match 5 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Saturday, August 1. The Lions enter the contest with confidence after registering a 15-run victory over Afghanistan Pathans in their tournament opener, while Bangladesh Tigers will be eager to bounce back after suffering a 19-run defeat to Indian Royals. With experienced names such as Kumar Sangakkara, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan and Alok Kapali expected to feature, fans can look forward to an exciting encounter. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timings.

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Details

  • Match: Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers, Match 5
  • Tournament: Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)
  • Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
  • Venue: Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia
  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel.

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How to Watch Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Probable XI: Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera (c), Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Ajantha Mendis.

Bangladesh Tigers Probable XI: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Tushar Imran, Alok Kapali, Naeem Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Muktar Ali, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Elias Sunny.

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers Squads

Sri Lankan Lions Squad: Kumar Sangakkara, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera, Gihan Rupasinghe, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Akalanka Ganegama, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thushara, Vikum Sanjaya.

Bangladesh Tigers Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tushar Imran, Alok Kapali, Nadif Chowdhury, Mehedi Maruf, Asif Ahmed, Shuvagata Hom, Nazmus Sadat, Ariful Haque, Naeem Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Jubair Hossain, Dhiman Ghosh, Abul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Elias Sunny, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

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Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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