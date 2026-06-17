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Home > Sports News > ‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy

‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy

India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has defended Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his controversial clash with Sri Lanka-A players, saying the youngster was likely provoked. Find out what he said and the latest on the Dambulla incident.

'Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated': India Coach's Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy | X
'Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated': India Coach's Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 00:58 IST

Senior India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has come out in strong defense of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his controversial on-field clash during the ongoing India-A tri-nation series in Dambulla. Speaking to reporters ahead of the senior Indian team’s second One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan in Lucknow, Bahutule addressed the intense post-match drama that erupted on Monday.

The incident took place immediately after India-A suffered a heartbreaking Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka-A. Tempers rapidly flared on the pitch when a heated exchange between Sooryavanshi and Sri Lankan bowler Vishen Halambage escalated into brief physical contact, forcing teammates from both sides to step in. While the precise catalyst for the flare-up remains unclear, Bahutule firmly threw his weight behind the young prodigy, characterizing the incident as “unfortunate” but strongly indicating that the teenager was heavily provoked by the opposition.

What Did Sairaj Bahutule Say On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Sri Lanka A Players Controversy?

“It was an unfortunate incident. But we do not know how it was provoked. Because as far as I know Vaibhav, he is a very composed boy. Unfortunate incidents but I am sure there are experienced coaches there who will explain it to him,” he said.

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“And I think Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave. And so does it go with us. We will make sure that information is given to him as to why that happened.”



“But he will learn. He is a young kid with a lot of responsibilities. I think some sort of understanding will be there with him and I am sure he will not repeat it. And I think such incidents can also be avoided,” he concluded.

How Did Sooryavanshi Perform in India A Vs Sri Lanka A?

Sooryavanshi had an okayish outing in SL, scoring 14, a quickfire 44 and a quickfire 21 in his run.
The batter came into the series after a generational IPL season for Rajasthan Royals (RR), emerging as the Orange Cap winner, the season’s MVP and highest six hitter. He scored 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.50, including a century, five fifties and 72 sixes.

India’s next fixture in that tri-series is against Afghanistan A on Wednesday to keep their hopes for final alive. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy
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‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy
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