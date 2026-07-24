Srihari Nataraj Qualifies For Commonwealth Games 2026 Semifinal; When Will India’s Star Swimmer Race Next?

India’s Srihari Nataraj booked his place in the men’s 50m backstroke semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after advancing from the heats in Glasgow on Friday. The two-time Olympian finished fifth in his heat with a time of 25.52 seconds, doing enough to secure a spot among the top 16 swimmers progressing to the next round.

Nataraj, who shares several Indian national records, ended the heats in joint 14th place alongside Bermuda’s Jack Harvey after both swimmers posted identical timings of 25.52 seconds. The result keeps India’s campaign alive in the event as the 25-year-old now looks to improve his performance in the semifinal.

Srihari Nataraj Advances to Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinal at Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s Srihari Nataraj kept his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign alive by qualifying for the men’s 50m backstroke semifinals in Glasgow on Friday. The two-time Olympian finished fifth in his heat with a timing of 25.52 seconds and had to wait for the remaining heats before confirming his place in the next round.

Nataraj eventually progressed after ending the heats in joint 14th place alongside Bermuda’s Jack Harvey, with both swimmers recording identical times of 25.52 seconds. The result was enough to earn one of the 16 semifinal spots, ensuring India will have representation in the evening session of the competition.

The 25-year-old, who holds multiple national records, is competing in his third Commonwealth Games after appearances at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. He arrived in Glasgow as one of India’s leading swimming medal hopes, and despite swimming below his personal best, his qualification marks a positive start to the country’s campaign in the pool.

When Is Srihari Nataraj’s Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinal at Commonwealth Games 2026?

Srihari Nataraj will return to the pool for the men’s 50m backstroke semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 12:29 AM IST in the early hours of Saturday, July 25. The two-time Olympian secured his place in the last 16 after finishing joint 14th in the heats with a time of 25.52 seconds. Fans in India can follow the semifinal live through the official broadcast and streaming platforms covering the Games.

India’s Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam Book Places in Para Swimming Final

India enjoyed a positive outing in the pool at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday as para swimmers Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam qualified for the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final. Making his Commonwealth Games debut, the 18-year-old Budigina delivered an impressive performance, clocking 57.10 seconds to finish third in the heats. After turning fourth, he produced a strong finish to secure his place in the medal race, finishing just 0.53 seconds behind top qualifier Stephen Clegg of Great Britain.

Ali Imam also progressed to the final after recording a time of 1:05.32 in the heats. Although he finished last, the Indian swimmer advanced as all eight competitors qualified for the final. Imam, who usually competes in the S12 category internationally, raced in the S13 event in Glasgow. With Budigina and Imam set for the para swimming final and Srihari Nataraj returning for the 50m backstroke semifinals, India will have three swimmers in action during the evening session.

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