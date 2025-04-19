‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

In response to the growing backlash and to avoid further complications, Ashwin announced that his YouTube channel will not feature any CSK-related content until the end of IPL 2025.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself at the center of a YouTube controversy involving MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading him to publicly ask a panellist to refrain from bringing up the topic.

Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his cricketing prowess and growing social media presence, recently faced a heated moment on his YouTube channel. During a discussion, a panellist began praising Ashwin’s leadership and went on to draw comparisons with prominent captains, including “Thala” MS Dhoni. This mention did not sit well with Ashwin, who quickly interrupted and signaled the guest to stop.

“Ssshhh,” Ashwin said sternly, reminding the panellist not to mention Dhoni or CSK, especially in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding his channel’s commentary on IPL franchises.

The panellist, attempting to clarify his stance, replied, “I’m an audience member,” implying he was just sharing an opinion. But Ashwin stood firm, reiterating his long-standing policy of not discussing his own team whether with Chennai Super Kings or his previous stint with Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It’s really sad to see Ashwin like this.

pic.twitter.com/sEf9dJ0j7o — Hari (@Harii33) April 18, 2025

“I’ve never spoken about my team in RR as well,” Ashwin emphasized, underlining his commitment to staying neutral when it comes to franchise-based analysis.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began after former RCB and South Africa performance analyst Prasanna Agoram criticized CSK’s decision to play Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad over seasoned Indian players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin. The criticism sparked debate on social media, dragging Ashwin’s YouTube content into the spotlight.

Even CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the issue, to which he responded bluntly: “I have no idea. I didn’t even know he had a channel, so I don’t know that stuff. That’s irrelevant.”

In response to the growing backlash and to avoid further complications, Ashwin announced that his YouTube channel will not feature any CSK-related content until the end of IPL 2025.

Ashwin Draws a Line Between Cricket and Content

With his YouTube channel gaining traction, Ashwin’s dual role as a cricketer and content creator has sparked conversations around boundaries and professional ethics. His decision to distance his channel from CSK-related commentary shows a conscious effort to maintain that balance.

While the controversy may have stirred debate, Ashwin’s clear stance sends a message some lines shouldn’t be crossed, especially when it concerns teammates and franchises.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record: Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs With Explosive Stats