Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

In response to the growing backlash and to avoid further complications, Ashwin announced that his YouTube channel will not feature any CSK-related content until the end of IPL 2025.

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin


Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself at the center of a YouTube controversy involving MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading him to publicly ask a panellist to refrain from bringing up the topic.

Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his cricketing prowess and growing social media presence, recently faced a heated moment on his YouTube channel. During a discussion, a panellist began praising Ashwin’s leadership and went on to draw comparisons with prominent captains, including “Thala” MS Dhoni. This mention did not sit well with Ashwin, who quickly interrupted and signaled the guest to stop.

“Ssshhh,” Ashwin said sternly, reminding the panellist not to mention Dhoni or CSK, especially in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding his channel’s commentary on IPL franchises.

The panellist, attempting to clarify his stance, replied, “I’m an audience member,” implying he was just sharing an opinion. But Ashwin stood firm, reiterating his long-standing policy of not discussing his own team whether with Chennai Super Kings or his previous stint with Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I’ve never spoken about my team in RR as well,” Ashwin emphasized, underlining his commitment to staying neutral when it comes to franchise-based analysis.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began after former RCB and South Africa performance analyst Prasanna Agoram criticized CSK’s decision to play Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad over seasoned Indian players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin. The criticism sparked debate on social media, dragging Ashwin’s YouTube content into the spotlight.

Even CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the issue, to which he responded bluntly: “I have no idea. I didn’t even know he had a channel, so I don’t know that stuff. That’s irrelevant.”

In response to the growing backlash and to avoid further complications, Ashwin announced that his YouTube channel will not feature any CSK-related content until the end of IPL 2025.

Ashwin Draws a Line Between Cricket and Content

With his YouTube channel gaining traction, Ashwin’s dual role as a cricketer and content creator has sparked conversations around boundaries and professional ethics. His decision to distance his channel from CSK-related commentary shows a conscious effort to maintain that balance.

While the controversy may have stirred debate, Ashwin’s clear stance sends a message some lines shouldn’t be crossed, especially when it concerns teammates and franchises.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record: Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs With Explosive Stats

Filed under

MS Dhoni R Ashwin

newsx

Seelampur Murder: ‘Lady Don’ Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast...
A surprising new study fr

Is Staying Single The Key To Avoiding Dementia? New Study Challenges Old Beliefs
Stock Market Updates: Hol

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into...
In recent years, makhanas

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat
Indian spinner Ravichandr

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy
The letter sent by the Tr

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seelampur Murder: ‘Lady Don’ Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast Delhi

Seelampur Murder: ‘Lady Don’ Zikra Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Teenager, Tensions Arise In Northeast...

Is Staying Single The Key To Avoiding Dementia? New Study Challenges Old Beliefs

Is Staying Single The Key To Avoiding Dementia? New Study Challenges Old Beliefs

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into Indian Markets

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into...

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard Was A Mistake

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard...

Entertainment

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave