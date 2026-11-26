Rishabh Pant In Christchurch: Rishabh Pant enjoyed an unexpected cricketing outing in Christchurch ahead of India’s second Test against New Zealand, joining a local team for a Last Man Stands match. Playing under the unusual name ‘Stan Stan’, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter entertained local players with an explosive 54-run innings off just 21 deliveries.

Pant represented the Open House Swingers against The Chosen Ones at Hagley Park on Wednesday. His appearance came after a chance meeting with a local cricketer, who invited him to join the side for the evening fixture.

Rishabh pant playing cricket in garden in NZ😂❤️ https://t.co/zDDhSVfTdD — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 25, 2026







How Rishabh Pant Ended Up Playing For A Local Christchurch Team

Mohammad Safi, a member of the Open House Swingers, spotted Pant riding an electric bike in central Christchurch. He approached the Indian cricketer, struck up a conversation and eventually invited him to play for his team.

“I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike,” Safi told the New Zealand Herald. “So I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us?”

Pant readily accepted the invitation.

“He was like, OK, I’ll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes,” Safi recalled.

Pant appeared on the scorecard as ‘Stan Stan’ and used a bat belonging to his cousin during the match. He also reportedly went unnoticed by some opposition players initially, despite wearing a distinctive blue tracksuit.

Open House Swingers were a player short for their match in Christchurch. Then a mystery player scored 50 in 21 balls on his debut and finished with 72 runs off 26 balls. https://t.co/92SPM75b2g — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) November 25, 2026







Rishabh Pant’s Explosive Batting Ahead Of Second Test

The 29-year-old smashed 54 runs from only 21 deliveries, showcasing the aggressive approach that has become a defining feature of his batting.

Pant has already registered 108 sixes in 53 Test appearances, making him one of the most destructive boundary hitters in the longest format.

He was also among India’s standout performers in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington, scoring 128 off 153 balls with six maximums. India posted 720/9 before declaring, but the match ended in a draw.

Morne Morkel, Tom Latham React To Pant’s Surprise Appearance

Pant’s unexpected cricketing adventure even caught members of the Indian support staff by surprise. Bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed his reaction after hearing about the wicketkeeper’s appearance.

“I nearly fell off my chair last night when I saw that,” Morkel said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was equally pleased to hear about Pant’s interaction with local cricketers.

“He’s obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh, so it’s great for him to give his experience back to the LMS teams,” Latham said.

The Open House Swingers eventually defeated The Chosen Ones by 16 runs.

Pant will now return his focus to India’s second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday. However, his surprise appearance has already given Christchurch’s local cricket community a memorable experience.