Standard Liege vs Juventus Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Standard Liege vs Juventus Club Friendly: Juventus continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against Belgian side Standard Liege at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium on Saturday, July 25. The Bianconeri head into the contest after playing out a goalless draw against Basel in their opening summer friendly and will be aiming to build momentum before the new Serie A campaign. Juventus are expected to rotate their squad once again as the coaching staff assess fitness levels and tactical combinations.

Standard Liege vs Juventus Match Details

Match: Standard Liege vs Juventus

Standard Liege vs Juventus Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Club Friendly 2026 Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Venue: Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, Liege, Belgium

Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, Liege, Belgium Local Time: 8:00 PM CEST

8:00 PM CEST India Time (IST): 11:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Standard Liege vs Juventus Live on TV?

The match will not be televised in India. In Italy, the preseason friendly will be available on Sky Sport Italia and NOW TV for subscribers.

How to Watch Standard Liege vs Juventus Live Streaming?

Fans across the world can watch the match live for free through the official Juventus website and the Juventus mobile application after completing a free registration on the club’s official platform.

Maurice Dufrasne Stadium Report

The Maurice Dufrasne Stadium traditionally offers an excellent playing surface suited to possession-based football. With this being only Juventus’ second preseason fixture, frequent substitutions and squad rotation are expected as the coaching staff continue evaluating players ahead of the competitive season.

Predicted Playing XI

Juventus Predicted XI: Michele Di Gregorio; Nicolo Savona, Pierre Kalulu, Bremer, Andrea Cambiaso; Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram; Francisco Conceicao, Teun Koopmeiners, Kenan Yildiz; Jonathan David.

Team Stats

Juventus drew 0-0 against Basel in their opening preseason friendly.

This is Juventus’ second warm-up match ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Bianconeri are expected to make multiple substitutions during the match.

Jonathan David is among the players expected to feature prominently during preseason preparations.

Match Prediction

Juventus possess significantly greater quality and squad depth than their Belgian opponents. Even with expected rotation throughout the contest, the Bianconeri should dominate possession and create the better goalscoring opportunities. Standard Liege will look to capitalize on home advantage, but Juventus appear well placed to secure their first preseason victory.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-3 Juventus