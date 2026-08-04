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Home > Sports News > Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’

Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’

Ben Stokes addresses England's drinking culture, insisting alcohol is embedded across cricket and not an issue specific to the England team.

Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England's Drinking Culture: Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture. Photo X
Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England's Drinking Culture: Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 17:59 IST

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has rejected the idea that his country’s cricket team has a specific problem with alcohol, arguing that drinking has been part of the sport’s culture for generations.

Stokes made the comments while appearing on the For The Love of Cricket podcast alongside former England teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler. The 35-year-old’s remarks come shortly after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

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During the conversation, Broad raised the question of whether England cricket has developed an unhealthy drinking culture. Stokes pushed back against the suggestion that the issue should be linked specifically to the England team.

“No, I mean, that’s such an extreme thing to put on a team. I think cricket has just a drinking culture and it hasn’t changed. We are in 2026 now where the game has gone more professional over the years. One thing that has just stayed within cricket is its relationship with alcohol, from club cricket all the way up,” Ben Stokes said.

The former England captain pointed out that cricket has undergone significant changes in recent decades. Players now benefit from advanced sports science, improved medical support, specialised nutrition and increasingly professional training methods.

However, according to Stokes, the relationship between alcohol and cricket has remained largely unchanged despite those developments.

“It’s been embedded within the sport. The relationship between alcohol and cricket is something that hasn’t moved on as the game has become more professional. There’s been more science, medicine and nutrition information. So people think England cricket has a culture with alcohol, but I would say no, cricket has a culture associated with alcohol, ” he added.

Stokes’ comments follow disciplinary controversy

The comments are particularly significant given a recent disciplinary episode involving Stokes during England’s series against New Zealand.

Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were suspended for the second Test after breaching the team’s curfew following a late-night outing. An ECB investigation subsequently cleared the pair of any further wrongdoing, allowing both players to return for the third Test.

The incident nevertheless led the England and Wales Cricket Board to implement stricter guidelines concerning alcohol for players representing the national team.

Stokes subsequently confirmed his retirement from international cricket, closing the chapter on a memorable England career. He remains involved in domestic and franchise cricket, however, meaning his playing career is set to continue outside the international arena.

His latest comments have now reignited the wider conversation around alcohol’s place in cricket and whether traditional team customs have kept pace with the sport’s increasingly professional environment.

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Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’
Tags: ben stokesben stokes alcohol commentsben stokes drinking cultureben stokes latest newsben stokes podcastBen Stokes retirementcricket drinking cultureecb alcohol guidelinesengland alcohol controversyEngland cricket controversyengland cricket drinking cultureEngland cricket teamfor the love of cricket podcastGus AtkinsonJos ButtlerStuart Broad

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Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’
Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’
Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’
Star All-Rounder Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On England’s Drinking Culture: ‘Cricket Has Just A Drinking Culture’

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