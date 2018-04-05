Star India with a massive bid of INR 6138.1 Crore left behind Sony in the fiercely contested e-auctions to win the media rights of the Indian cricket team's home games from 2018 to 2023. The auction attracted bids from the likes of Facebook, Google and Reliance Jio before Star India who also have the IPL broadcasting rights emerged as eventual winners.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) attracted huge bids for the telecasting rights of Indian cricket team’s matches and the big prize has finally been bagged by Star India. Media rights for both television and digital have been bought by Star India for the Indian cricket team and the domestic championships from 2018 to 2023. On Thursday, after an intense bidding battle which lasted for three days, old horse Star emerged as the eventual winners. The e-auction was contested between the likes of Sony, Reliance Jio, Google and Facebook who were all engaged in an intense tussle to own the rights.

Star India paid a whopping Rs 6138.1 crore to emerge on top of Sony, their fiercest competitor and took home the rights for the BCCI matches. With Star India also have claimed both the television and digital broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), they are set to begin an era of dominance in sports television. Earlier both Star and Sony in a letter to BCCI had requested to rethink the revenue structure after BCCI had demanded the same amount for both India and non-India matches. Bagging the broadcasting rights of the biggest sports team in the country is certainly oh huge significance to Star India who also currently hold the rights for the biggest football tournament Indian Super League.

The e-auction this time saw Sony and Star fight a neck to neck battle as they kept increasing the bid for the prized broadcasting rights. Earlier Star India had paid Rs 3851 crore to buy the broadcasting rights of India’s home matches from 2012-2018. Sony had the rights for the foreign tours and after the South Africa tour will be telecasting the Australia and England tour of team India.

“Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game,” wrote BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on Twitter to congratulate Star India.

When BCCI had opened the bids for 102 matches of the Indian team, there were six companies who submitted bids including Facebook, Google and Jio, however, BCCI later adjudged only Star India, Sony and Reliance Jio as eligible bidders for the online auction. Indian sub-continent and Rest of the World (that includes USA, Europe, Middle East and African regions amongst others). The packages of rights on sale were Global Television and Rest of the World Digital Rights (GTVRD), Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights (ID), and the Global Consolidated Rights (GCR) were the packages in the auction which began at 2 pm IST on Tuesday (April 3).

In between 2018 to 2023, India will play 102 international matches across formats which will all be telecasted now by Star Sports India. However, the amount paid by Star India for India games is much less when compared to the NR 16,347.5 crore they paid for IPL digital and TV rights which lied with Sony till 2017. Star India now have the rights for the Indian Premier League and the ICC tournaments.

