Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2025 NFL season with a major decision looming over their quarterback position. After bringing in both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024 to compete for the starting role, the team now appears set to move on from Wilson, according to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac. This unexpected shift in plans leaves Pittsburgh with several potential paths forward as they look to solidify their offense.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was expected to bring stability and leadership to the Steelers, but his performance fell short of expectations. While he showcased flashes of his former brilliance, he failed to establish himself as the clear starter. Fields, on the other hand, had his own share of ups and downs, showing moments of promise but struggling with consistency. With Wilson seemingly out of the equation, the Steelers’ front office must now decide whether to fully invest in Fields or pursue another quarterback option.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Steelers do not appear interested in re-signing Russell Wilson, but that could change pending the outcome of other potential deals,” Dulac reported. This revelation suggests that while Wilson’s departure is likely, Pittsburgh could still reconsider depending on how the market shapes up in the coming weeks.

Experienced signal-caller

One possibility for the Steelers is turning to free agency. With several veteran quarterbacks potentially available, Pittsburgh could opt for an experienced signal-caller to complement their strong defense and improved receiving corps, which now includes DK Metcalf alongside George Pickens. Notably, reports have surfaced linking the Steelers to a potential move for 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer who could provide a short-term solution while the team searches for a long-term answer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alternatively, the Steelers could look to the upcoming NFL Draft to find their next franchise quarterback. This approach would require trust in the team’s scouting department but could pay dividends if they identify the right prospect. Drafting a young quarterback would align with a long-term rebuilding strategy, though it may come with growing pains as the new player develops.

Challenge Ahead

Regardless of the direction they take, the Steelers must act decisively. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office face the challenge of ensuring offensive stability to complement their dominant defense and revitalized running game under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. If Pittsburgh hopes to remain competitive in a tough AFC landscape, securing the right quarterback is paramount.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on Pittsburgh’s next move. Whether they go with Fields, make a splash in free agency, or invest in a rookie, one thing is certain: the Steelers cannot afford to misstep in their search for a franchise quarterback.

ALSO READ: Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move