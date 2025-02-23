Steph Curry Passes Dwyane Wade For 33rd On All-Time Field Goals List In Warriors’ Win Over Mavericks

Curry’s milestone moment came during an eventful night at Chase Center, which saw Warriors icon Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement ceremony and Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continued his march through NBA history on Sunday afternoon, surpassing Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to claim 33rd place on the league’s all-time made field goals list. Curry entered the highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Mavericks needing four field goals to tie Wade’s career total of 8,454 and it didn’t take long for him to surpass that mark.

Curry’s milestone moment came during an eventful night at Chase Center, which saw Warriors icon Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement ceremony and Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay Area. However, the spotlight remained on Curry, whose record-breaking performances have become a regular occurrence throughout his career.

KEEP 'EM COMING 📈

Stephen Curry has passed Dwyane Wade for 33rd most made field goals in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/gSWenH12bd

— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2025

The Warriors, who recently acquired All-Star Jimmy Butler, have been making a late-season push to climb the Western Conference standings. With the conference tightly contested, Curry’s recent stretch of strong performances has been crucial in keeping Golden State in playoff contention.

Sunday’s game once again showcased Curry’s brilliance as he led the Warriors’ offense against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. With his latest achievement, Curry continues to cement his legacy, frequently passing some of the greatest players in NBA history, including Michael Jordan and now Wade, on various statistical leaderboards.

A two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion, Curry remains a lock for first-ballot Hall of Fame status when his career eventually comes to an end. However, the Warriors’ superstar is far from done. With the postseason race heating up, Curry will look to carry Golden State into a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament as the regular season winds down.

What’s Next for the Warriors?

Golden State now shifts its focus to a critical stretch of games, with their new-look roster aiming to build chemistry and secure a higher playoff position. With Curry leading the charge, the Warriors remain a team no opponent wants to face in the postseason.

