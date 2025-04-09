Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Stephen Curry, Warriors Crush Suns To Push Phoenix To Brink Of Elimination

Stephen Curry, Warriors Crush Suns To Push Phoenix To Brink Of Elimination

The Warriors’ dominance was evident from the start, as they jumped out to a 37-24 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Stephen Curry, Warriors Crush Suns To Push Phoenix To Brink Of Elimination

Suns vs Warriors


The Golden State Warriors delivered a commanding performance Tuesday night, routing the Phoenix Suns 133-95 at Footprint Center and pushing the slumping Suns to the edge of playoff elimination. Led by Stephen Curry’s 25-point outing, the Warriors (47-32) secured their sixth win in seven games and pulled into a four-way tie for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Curry was instrumental in the blowout, adding nine rebounds and six assists while shooting with trademark efficiency. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski chipped in 22 points, continuing his impressive late-season form. Trayce Jackson-Davis also made a strong impact off the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Warriors’ dominance was evident from the start, as they jumped out to a 37-24 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They shot 54.2% in the opening frame, with Curry scoring 13 points to set the tone. Golden State’s lead ballooned to as much as 41 points by the third quarter, and their bench carried the momentum through the final period.

Jonathan Kuminga, Kevin Knox II, Jimmy Butler III, and Pat Spencer each added 10 points, showcasing the Warriors’ impressive depth. The reserves extended the lead late, with Knox, Gui Santos, and Spencer hitting timely three-pointers to cap off the blowout.

The Phoenix Suns (35-44), meanwhile, saw their postseason hopes dwindle further. Despite 21 points from Devin Booker and 12 points each from Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen, the Suns lost their seventh straight game and now sit three games behind the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks with just three games remaining — all but eliminating them from play-in contention.

Golden State’s 69-43 halftime lead grew after a dominant third quarter, including a 9-0 run fueled by Curry and Podziemski. By the time the fourth quarter began, the Suns trailed 95-61, and the Warriors had already begun clearing the bench.

With momentum on their side, the Warriors look poised for a strong finish to the regular season and a deep playoff run. Phoenix, on the other hand, faces an offseason of tough questions and a likely early exit from postseason discussions.

