Stephen Curry’s Viral Half-Court Shot Ignites Warriors’ Comeback vs Nets

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to amaze basketball fans, and his latest moment of brilliance has taken social media by storm. During the Warriors’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Curry drained an electrifying half-court buzzer-beater just before halftime, igniting a comeback that helped Golden State erase a 20-point deficit.

Warriors’ Winning Streak and Curry’s Dominance

The Warriors have been on an impressive run, winning seven of their last eight games, which has propelled them to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. This position is crucial, as it guarantees a direct entry into the NBA Playoffs while avoiding the play-in tournament.

Curry has been a key factor in this resurgence, averaging 28.3 points per game on an efficient 52.1% shooting from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc during this stretch. Notably, he erupted for 56 points against the Orlando Magic on February 27, forcing opposing defenses to focus on limiting his scoring opportunities. In response, Curry has adapted by averaging 10.7 assists per game in his last three outings.

STEPH CURRY FROM MID COURT. COME ON 😤 📺@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/FGG6BxtYki — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 7, 2025

Viral Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

The Warriors found themselves trailing the Nets early, falling behind 35-15 at the end of the first quarter. However, as Golden State mounted a comeback, Curry provided the ultimate highlight. With just 2.0 seconds left in the second quarter, the two-time MVP took a contested 38-foot shot from near the Nets’ midcourt logo. Confident in his skills, Curry turned and ran towards the locker room before the ball even swished through the net.

The Warriors’ official Twitter/X account posted the clip with the caption: “STEPH CURRY FROM MID COURT. COME ON.” The video quickly went viral, amassing over 150,000 views in just 20 minutes.

Curry’s Impact and the Warriors’ Momentum

The spectacular buzzer-beater not only stunned the Brooklyn crowd but also provided a huge momentum boost for Golden State. Just two minutes into the third quarter, the Warriors erased the deficit and tied the game.

At 37 years old (turning in eight days), Curry is proving that he remains one of the NBA’s most lethal scorers. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the star’s resilience and health, saying, “Steph’s in a great place right now, his knees are doing better than they were a couple months ago. So that’s a great sign.”

With the NBA Playoffs approaching, Curry’s elite form could be the key to a deep postseason run for the Warriors. If his recent performances are any indication, fans can expect more unforgettable moments from the sharpshooting legend.

