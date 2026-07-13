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Home > Sports News > Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era

Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era

Chennai Super Kings have mutually parted ways with legendary head coach Stephen Fleming after an 18-year association. The decision follows Texas Super Kings' disappointing Major League Cricket campaign. Fleming leaves as one of the most successful IPL coaches, guiding CSK to multiple titles and sustained success.

Stephen Fleming has left Chennai Super Kings after being their head coach since 2009. Image Credit: ANI
Stephen Fleming has left Chennai Super Kings after being their head coach since 2009. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 12:35 IST

Chennai Super Kings announced their decision to part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming. The former Kiwi international had been the head coach for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions since 2009, after joining the team as a player in 2008. The decision from the Super Kings management comes after the franchise endured a poor outing in the Major League Cricket. Playing in the competition as Texas Super Kings, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table. In 10 games, TSK managed only three wins ending with six points. 

The decision to part ways suggests that Fleming’s time as the head coach of the franchise in other competitions has come to an end as well. 

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CSK parts ways with Stephen Fleming as head coach



Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming mutually decided to part ways. While making the announcement on their social media platforms, the franchise said, “The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you’ve built will continue to inspire us.”

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath and Managing Director KS Viswanathan talked about Fleming’s journey as the head coach of the team. Gurunath said, “Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence.”

Meanwhile, Viswanathan talked about Fleming’s man-management skills and how he shaped the way the team played. “From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths,” Viswanathan said.

Stephen Fleming reacts to leaving Chennai Super Kings

Having been a part of the Chennai Super Kings and other franchises for 18 years, Fleming talked about his journey in the team. He called coaching CSK as a “privilege” of his coaching career. The former New Zealand batter claimed that he will continue to cheer the team, which possibly could shut some doors to other franchises if he wishes to coach them in the future. “Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” Fleming said. 

Also Read: Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

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Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era
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Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era
Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era
Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era
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