Stephen Fleming Officially Takes Over as New England Test Team Head Coach, Joe Root Reappointed Red-Ball Skipper

Stephen Fleming Named England Test Head Coach: England have officially appointed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the new head coach of the men’s Test team, while Joe Root has been reappointed as Test captain ahead of a new era in red-ball cricket after an announcement was made on Thursday (Jul 30). Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim coach for the upcoming three-match home Test series against Pakistan before Fleming takes charge later this summer ahead of England’s tour of South Africa.

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