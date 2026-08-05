Stephen Fleming Targets Michael Hussey for England Batting Coach Role For Test Team — Report

England Test Team Coach: Barely a week after he was appointed the England men’s team test coach, Stephen Fleming has apparently made a huge move by approaching Michael Hussey. The former Australian batter has previously worked with Fleming in the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup. During his playing days, Mr. Cricket had also played under the coaching of Fleming in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at CSK. Australian media outlets have reported that Fleming has approached Hussey for the role of the batting coach with England’s red-ball team.

Stephen Fleming Approaches Michael Hussey

England red-ball coach Stephen Fleming has been seeking Michael Hussey to coach his team. It’s understood that the coach had made direct contact with the player, inquiring if a move to the team’s batting coach role would suit the man of the match. While there wasn’t a written proposal from the England and Wales Cricket Board, there’s little surprise as to Fleming’s primary choice for batting consultant: WA-born Hussey.

At 51 years old, the Australian batting icon is currently coaching Welsh Fire in The Hundred and hasn’t yet decided if he can commit himself to Fleming’s coaching team. Should Hussey become England’s batting coach, it would an Ashes reunion in a rather unusual situation, with the left-handed batter having played for Australia from 2005 to 2013 in the longest format.

Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey Partnership

The first time both Fleming and Hussey partnered up was in the inaugural season of IPL history; the duo played together for Chennai Super Kings. In due course of time, Fleming turned coach, and Hussey, besides being at the heart of the franchise, also did the role of the assistant coach later on in his career. They spent 15 years together as a tandem. Former captain of the New Zealand team, Stephen Fleming, will not coach the England men’s team in Test cricket until their tour to South Africa for a 3-Test series in December.

Marcus Trescothick to Coach England vs Pakistan

Marcus Trescothick, the batting coach of England during the Ashes Test series, will act as interim coach for the three-Test Pakistan series beginning at Headingley on the 19th of August. Australian bowling coach David Saker will remain as bowling coach with the English team for the Pakistan series. Latest reports have it that Fleming will try to approach Eric Simmons first as his replacement for Saker. They were teammates at Super Chennai Kings of the IPL.

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