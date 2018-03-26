Australia ball-tampering scandal LIVE updates: Australian skipper alongside his counterpart Warner can face a life ban from the Australian Cricket Board after their involvement in the sensational ball-tampering scandal that took centre stage at Cape Town. As per latest reports, the career of Steve Smith and David Warner might witness a shocking early end if the maximum penalty is awarded to them by Cricket Australia (CA).

While Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee, former skipper Steve Smith was ousted from the Australian squad for one game along with 100% fine on his match fee

Sources also suggest that due to severe backlash in Australia after the ball tampering, Warner and Smith are subjected to face exemplary punishment. Following Steve Smith’s confession when he addressed the ball-tampering scandal in the press conference, both Smith and Warner chose to step down from their respective posts in the Australian cricket team. Taking cognizance of the shocking incident that occurred in the gentlemen’s game last weekend, ICC fined Australian batsmen Cameron Bancroft with 75% of his match fee. Bancroft was the protagonist when Australian resorted to ball tampering against South Africa.

01:30 PM — Lashing out at the Aussies’ and the team’s actions, Gilchrist said that Australian cricket is the laughing stock of the sporting world. “Disappointed in Steve Smith as captain to go out there and do that. To me it was un-Australian. I don’t care who you are you can’t tamper with the ball,” Gilchrist said.

01:20 PM — Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke insisted to forgive the controversial captain Steve Smith for proven ball tampering. Former explosive wicket-keeper batsman and Clarke’s ex-teammate Adam Gilchrist is disappointed and condemned the ball tempering done by Australians.

01:00 PM — When asked about whether a life ban should be imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner, the retired Team India cricketer said that life ban will be too harsh. Highlighting the importance of Steve Smith and David Warner in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Nehra said it will be better to move forward because both of them have accepted their mistake. “Life ban will be too harsh if they do not play in IPL franchise will suffer because they are the legends of the game. I think we should move forward as they have already accepted the guilt,” Nehra said.

12:50 PM — Having his say on the shameful incident of ball tampering at Cape Town, former Team India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes its time we should move forward. “We should move forward, what happened is now past,” Nehra said. “Decisions on players I can’t say but both the players are equally important to them but it’s up to their management and team owners,” he added.

12:40 PM — CEO James Sutherland asserted that he is to Johannesburg this evening and will arrive on Tuesday morning. “We know Australians want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings and next steps, as a matter of urgency,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said in a statement.

12:30 PM — According to the official statement released by Cricket Australia, the CEO of Cricket Australia—James Sutherland has been updated about the whole issue. As per reports, he is likely to travel to South Africa to deal with the ball tampering offenders.

