Steve Smith Retires: Here’s A Look At His Top Five ODI Centuries

Australian cricket legend Steve Smith has announced his shock retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following Australia’s exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. With a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and 12 ODI centuries, Smith leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances. As he bids farewell to the 50-over format, let’s take a look at five of his most outstanding ODI centuries that defined his illustrious career.

The great Steve Smith has called time on a superb ODI career 👏 pic.twitter.com/jsKDmVSG1h — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 5, 2025

1. October 2014 – 101 (118) vs Pakistan, Sharjah

Smith’s first-ever ODI century came in Sharjah against Pakistan in 2014, four and a half years after his debut. Batting at No.3, he showcased his ability to anchor an innings under difficult conditions, combating the oppressive Emirati heat. His knock of 101 off 118 balls was built on quick singles and calculated boundaries, including six fours and two sixes, proving his potential as Australia’s key middle-order batsman.

2. November 2014 – 104 (112) vs South Africa, Melbourne

Just a month after his maiden ODI ton, Smith delivered another masterclass, this time on home soil against South Africa. Chasing 268, he demonstrated immense composure against a formidable bowling attack featuring Dale Steyn and Kyle Abbott. Smith’s brilliant 104 off 112 balls set the foundation for Australia’s successful chase, though he was dismissed just before the winning runs were scored. This innings was a glimpse of the match-winning capabilities he would consistently display in years to come.

3. January 2015 – 102* (95) vs England, Hobart

During the pre-World Cup tri-series, Smith continued his golden run, smashing an unbeaten 102 against England in Hobart. Fresh off a prolific Test summer, he seamlessly transitioned to the ODI format. Leading the side in his first match as ODI captain, Smith orchestrated a calculated chase of 303, bringing up his hundred in the 48th over. His composure ensured victory, as Australia sealed the win with one ball to spare.

4. March 2015 – 105 (93) vs India, Sydney

Smith’s World Cup campaign in 2015 was nothing short of stellar, but his crowning moment came in the semi-final against India. On a familiar SCG pitch, he delivered a defining innings, scoring 105 off 93 balls. His well-paced knock, laced with 11 fours and two sixes, propelled Australia past the 300-run mark. The total proved too much for India, securing Australia’s spot in the final, which they would go on to win.

5. January 2016 – 149 (135) vs India, Perth

Smith recorded his highest ODI score of 149 in a dominant chase against India at the WACA in 2016. Partnering with George Bailey for a 242-run stand, he dismantled the Indian attack, which included Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. Australia comfortably chased down 310, though Smith missed out on the chance to reach 150 after falling to a slower ball with just two runs needed for victory.

As Steve Smith steps away from ODI cricket, his contributions to Australian cricket remain unparalleled. His ability to build innings, handle pressure, and execute match-winning performances will be remembered as hallmarks of his illustrious career. While he continues in Test cricket, his absence from the ODI arena leaves a void that few can fill.

